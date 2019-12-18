Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Klabin S.A. - ADR

Stock

KLBAY

Price as of:

$9.3 -0.05 -0.53%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Klabin S.A. - ADR (KLBAY)

KLBAY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.65%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.15

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

443.69%

EPS $0.03

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get KLBAY DARS™ Rating

KLBAY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.3

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,063

Open Price

$9.3

Day's Range

$9.3 - $9.3

Previous Close

$9.35

52 week low / high

$6.97 - $10.27

Percent off 52 week high

-9.44%

KLBAY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KLBAY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade KLBAY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
KLBAY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KLBAY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-08

$0.087782

2019-11-08

$0.038461

2019-08-16

$0.090287

2019-05-10

$0.090225

2019-02-15

$0.008932

2018-12-21

$0.053822

2018-12-21

$0.06332

2018-11-08

$0.112301

2018-11-08

$0.037392

2018-08-10

$0.08571

2018-05-04

$0.07954

2018-02-09

$0.095995

2017-11-03

$0.098869

2017-08-08

$0.069623

2017-08-08

$0.012408

2017-05-09

$0.040406

2017-04-26

$0.034879

2017-02-09

$0.089016

2016-11-04

$0.073819

2016-08-04

$0.075208

2016-05-05

$0.064393

2016-02-11

$0.06214

2015-11-04

$0.060318

2015-08-04

$0.105012

2015-03-24

$0.067519

2014-11-12

$0.075765

2014-08-12

$0.146736

2014-03-21

$0.443867

2013-11-12

$0.0856598

2013-08-06

$0.1390092

2013-04-15

$0.087563

2012-11-13

$0.0833062

2012-07-11

$0.1379378

2012-04-19

$0.0987296

2011-10-04

$0.0726076

2011-07-05

$0.1206464

2011-04-05

$0.1028028

2010-09-30

$0.0949048

2008-03-25

$0.153748

2007-08-24

$0.196274

2007-03-23

$0.117184

2006-09-14

$0.117588

2006-03-28

$0.070632

KLBAY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
KLBAY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KLBAY

Stock not rated.

KLBAY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-17.66%

-70.87%

3years

KLBAY

News
KLBAY

Research
KLBAY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KLBAY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

KLBAY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0385

Unknown

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-11-25

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0878

Unknown

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-11-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0903

Unknown

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0902

Unknown

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0089

Unknown

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0633

Unknown

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2019-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0538

Unknown

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2019-03-04

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0374

Unknown

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1123

Unknown

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-11-26

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0857

Unknown

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0795

Unknown

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

Unknown

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0989

Unknown

2017-11-03

2017-11-06

2017-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0124

Unknown

2017-08-08

2017-08-10

2017-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0696

Unknown

2017-08-08

2017-08-10

2017-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0404

Unknown

2017-05-09

2017-05-11

2017-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0349

Unknown

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-22

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0890

Unknown

2017-02-09

2017-02-13

2017-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

Unknown

2016-11-04

2016-11-08

2016-11-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0752

Unknown

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0644

Unknown

2016-05-05

2016-05-09

2016-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0621

Unknown

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0603

Unknown

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

Unknown

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

Unknown

2015-03-24

2015-03-26

2015-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0758

Unknown

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

Unknown

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4439

Unknown

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0857

Unknown

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-12-02

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1390

Unknown

2013-08-06

2013-08-08

2013-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0876

Unknown

2013-04-15

2013-04-17

2013-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

Unknown

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1379

Unknown

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0987

Unknown

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-05-03

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0726

Unknown

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

2011-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1206

Unknown

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

2011-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1028

Unknown

2011-04-05

2011-04-07

2011-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0949

Unknown

2010-09-30

2010-10-04

2010-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1537

Unknown

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-04-14

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.1963

Unknown

2007-08-24

2007-08-28

2007-09-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1172

Unknown

2007-03-23

2007-03-27

2007-04-09

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1176

Unknown

2006-09-14

2006-09-18

2006-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0706

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-04-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

KLBAY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X