Koninklijke KPN NV - ADR

Stock

KKPNY

Price as of:

$2.95 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

KKPNY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.55%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.08

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

52.51%

EPS $0.14

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get KKPNY DARS™ Rating

KKPNY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

168,127

Open Price

$2.95

Day's Range

$2.94 - $2.96

Previous Close

$2.95

52 week low / high

$2.76 - $3.35

Percent off 52 week high

-11.94%

KKPNY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KKPNY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

KKPNY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KKPNY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-06

$0.037597

2019-04-12

$0.072932

2018-08-03

$0.03765

2018-04-20

$0.075632

2017-08-03

$0.037277

2017-05-16

$0.016226

2017-04-17

$0.060927

2016-08-04

$0.031346

2016-06-28

$0.310856

2016-05-23

$0.023671

2016-04-14

$0.047984

2015-09-14

$0.029

2015-08-06

$0.0314

2015-04-16

$0.0455

2014-10-09

$0.0214

2012-08-01

$0.12583

2012-04-16

$0.637795

2011-08-02

$0.396648

2011-04-08

$0.639304

2010-08-02

$0.302985

2010-04-12

$0.519717

2009-07-29

$0.324737

2009-04-06

$0.439654

2008-07-29

$0.29684

2007-08-01

$0.245735

2007-04-19

$0.462196

2006-08-02

$0.204032

KKPNY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

KKPNY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KKPNY

Stock not rated.

KKPNY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-43.36%

-33.62%

0years

KKPNY

News
KKPNY

Research
KKPNY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KKPNY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

KKPNY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0376

Unknown

2019-08-06

2019-08-07

2019-08-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0729

Unknown

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0377

Unknown

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0756

Unknown

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-05-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0373

Unknown

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0162

Unknown

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0609

Unknown

2017-04-17

2017-04-19

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0313

Unknown

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3109

Unknown

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0237

Unknown

2016-05-23

2016-05-25

2016-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0480

Unknown

2016-04-14

2016-04-18

2016-04-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0290

Unknown

2015-09-14

2015-09-16

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0314

Unknown

2015-08-06

2015-08-10

2015-08-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0455

Unknown

2015-04-16

2015-04-20

2015-04-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0214

Unknown

2014-10-09

2014-10-14

2014-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-02-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1258

Unknown

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6378

Unknown

2012-04-16

2012-04-18

2012-05-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3966

Unknown

2011-08-02

2011-08-04

2011-08-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6393

Unknown

2011-04-08

2011-04-12

2011-04-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3030

Unknown

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5197

Unknown

2010-04-12

2010-04-14

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3247

Unknown

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4397

Unknown

2009-04-06

2009-04-08

2009-04-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2968

Unknown

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5623

Unknown

Unknown

2008-04-16

2008-05-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2457

Unknown

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4622

Unknown

2007-04-19

2007-04-23

2007-05-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2040

Unknown

2006-08-02

2006-08-01

2006-08-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

KKPNY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

