Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Stock

KIE

Price as of:

$35.84 -0.27 -0.75%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

KIE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.66%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get KIE DARS™ Rating

KIE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$35.84

Quote Time

Today's Volume

132,512

Open Price

$36.15

Day's Range

$35.82 - $36.15

Previous Close

$36.11

52 week low / high

$26.49 - $36.15

Percent off 52 week high

-0.86%

KIE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KIE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade KIE's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
KIE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KIE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.150223

2019-06-24

$0.143856

2019-03-18

$0.156256

2018-12-24

$0.143356

2018-09-21

$0.117826

2018-06-15

$0.119841

2018-03-16

$0.138936

2017-12-15

$0.174818

2017-09-15

$0.032717666666666666

2017-06-16

$0.03724277777777778

2017-03-17

$0.03135433333333333

2016-12-16

$0.050492555555555554

2016-09-16

$0.03163066666666667

2016-06-17

$0.03114888888888889

2016-03-18

$0.029431222222222223

2015-12-18

$0.04489811111111111

2015-09-18

$0.032010222222222225

2015-06-19

$0.025904

2015-03-20

$0.024940888888888887

2014-12-19

$0.054081444444444446

2014-09-19

$0.026272888888888887

2014-06-20

$0.025080333333333333

2014-03-21

$0.028549333333333333

2013-12-20

$0.027487

2013-09-20

$0.021909222222222222

2013-06-21

$0.021906

2013-03-15

$0.02527611111111111

2012-12-21

$0.04965766666666667

2012-09-21

$0.021079888888888888

2012-06-15

$0.018246666666666668

2012-03-16

$0.010164222222222222

2011-12-16

$0.029862555555555555

2011-09-16

$0.014123888888888889

2011-06-17

$0.011765888888888888

2011-03-18

$0.01329211111111111

2010-12-17

$0.041243666666666665

2010-09-17

$0.013583666666666667

2010-06-18

$0.010404

2010-03-19

$0.011064333333333334

2009-12-18

$0.014706444444444444

2009-09-18

$0.014308617666666667

2009-06-19

$0.011743503666666667

2009-03-20

$0.014080329666666667

2008-12-19

$0.020605111111111112

2008-09-19

$0.023227444444444443

2008-06-20

$0.022307555555555556

2008-03-20

$0.019364

2007-12-21

$0.03849355555555556

2007-09-21

$0.04197511111111111

KIE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
KIE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KIE

Stock not rated.

KIE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

61.48%

15.57%

3years

KIE

News
KIE

Research
KIE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KIE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

KIE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1502

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1439

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1434

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1178

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1198

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1389

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1748

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0327

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0372

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0314

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0505

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0316

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0311

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0294

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0449

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0259

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0249

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0541

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0263

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0251

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0285

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0219

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0219

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0253

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0497

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0211

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0182

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0102

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0299

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0141

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0118

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0412

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0136

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0104

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0111

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0147

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0143

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0117

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0141

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0206

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0232

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0223

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0194

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0385

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0420

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

KIE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X