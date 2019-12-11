Best Dividend Stocks
Keweenaw Financial Corp

Stock

KEFI

Price as of:

$56.0 -1.0 -1.75%

Industry

Other

Keweenaw Financial Corp (KEFI)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.29%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.28

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get KEFI DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$56.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

900

Open Price

$54.01

Day's Range

$54.01 - $56.0

Previous Close

$57.0

52 week low / high

$51.0 - $198.0

Percent off 52 week high

-71.72%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KEFI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade KEFI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KEFI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-08

$0.32

2019-08-12

$0.32

2019-05-13

$0.31

2019-02-11

$0.94

2018-11-09

$0.30666666666666664

2018-08-13

$0.30666666666666664

2018-05-07

$0.3

2018-02-12

$0.3

2017-11-13

$0.3

2017-08-04

$0.3

2017-05-05

$0.29333333333333333

2017-02-10

$0.29333333333333333

2016-08-05

$0.29333333333333333

2016-05-06

$0.2866666666666667

2016-02-05

$0.2866666666666667

2015-11-06

$0.2866666666666667

2015-08-07

$0.2866666666666667

2015-05-08

$0.28

2015-02-06

$0.28

2014-11-06

$0.28

2014-08-08

$0.28

2014-05-09

$0.2733333333333333

2014-02-07

$0.2733333333333333

2013-11-07

$0.2733333333333333

2013-08-09

$0.2733333333333333

2013-05-10

$0.26666666666666666

2013-02-08

$0.26666666666666666

2012-11-08

$0.26666666666666666

2012-08-10

$0.26666666666666666

2012-05-04

$0.26

2012-02-10

$0.26

2011-11-04

$0.26

2011-08-05

$0.26

2011-05-06

$0.25

2011-02-04

$0.25

2010-11-05

$0.25

2010-08-06

$0.25

2010-05-11

$0.23666666666666666

2010-02-12

$0.23666666666666666

2009-11-06

$0.23666666666666666

2009-08-07

$0.23666666666666666

2009-05-08

$0.22333333333333333

2009-02-11

$0.22333333333333333

2008-11-12

$0.22333333333333333

2008-08-08

$0.22333333333333333

2008-05-09

$0.20333333333333334

2008-02-08

$0.20333333333333334

2007-11-08

$0.20333333333333334

2007-08-10

$0.20333333333333334

2007-05-22

$0.18666666666666668

KEFI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KEFI

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.88%

5.49%

2years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

Brought to You by Mitre Media

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3200

2019-10-23

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2019-07-24

2019-08-12

2019-08-13

2019-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2019-04-24

2019-05-13

2019-05-14

2019-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

2019-01-23

2019-02-11

2019-02-12

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3067

2018-10-24

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3067

2018-07-25

2018-08-13

2018-08-14

2018-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-04-25

2018-05-07

2018-05-08

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-01-24

2018-02-12

2018-02-13

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-10-25

2017-11-13

2017-11-14

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-07-26

2017-08-04

2017-08-08

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2933

2017-04-26

2017-05-05

2017-05-09

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2933

2017-01-25

2017-02-10

2017-02-14

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2933

2016-07-27

2016-08-05

2016-08-09

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2867

2016-04-27

2016-05-06

2016-05-10

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2867

2016-01-27

2016-02-05

2016-02-09

2016-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2867

2015-10-28

2015-11-06

2015-11-10

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2867

2015-07-22

2015-08-07

2015-08-11

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-04-29

2015-05-08

2015-05-12

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-01-28

2015-02-06

2015-02-10

2015-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-10-22

2014-11-06

2014-11-11

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-07-23

2014-08-08

2014-08-12

2014-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2733

2014-04-30

2014-05-09

2014-05-13

2014-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2733

2014-01-29

2014-02-07

2014-02-11

2014-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2733

2013-10-23

2013-11-07

2013-11-12

2013-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2733

2013-07-24

2013-08-09

2013-08-13

2013-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2667

2013-04-24

2013-05-10

2013-05-14

2013-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2667

2013-01-22

2013-02-08

2013-02-12

2013-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2667

2012-10-23

2012-11-08

2012-11-13

2012-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2667

2012-07-24

2012-08-10

2012-08-14

2012-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-04-24

2012-05-04

2012-05-08

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-01-24

2012-02-10

2012-02-14

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-10-25

2011-11-04

2011-11-08

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-07-26

2011-08-05

2011-08-09

2011-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2011-05-06

2011-05-10

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2011-02-04

2011-02-08

2011-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2010-11-05

2010-11-09

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2010-08-06

2010-08-10

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2367

Unknown

2010-05-11

2010-05-11

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2367

Unknown

2010-02-12

2010-02-09

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2367

Unknown

2009-11-06

2009-11-10

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2367

Unknown

2009-08-07

2009-08-11

2009-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2233

Unknown

2009-05-08

2009-05-12

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2233

Unknown

2009-02-11

2009-02-10

2009-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2233

Unknown

2008-11-12

2008-11-10

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2233

Unknown

2008-08-08

2008-08-12

2008-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2033

Unknown

2008-05-09

2008-05-13

2008-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2033

Unknown

2008-02-08

2008-02-12

2008-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2033

Unknown

2007-11-08

2007-11-13

2007-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2033

2007-07-27

2007-08-10

2007-08-14

2007-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

2007-05-21

2007-05-22

2007-05-08

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

