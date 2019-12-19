Best Dividend Stocks
KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF

Stock

KCNY

Price as of:

$32.46 -0.22 -0.67%

Industry

Other

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (KCNY)

KCNY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.39%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.78

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get KCNY DARS™ Rating

KCNY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$32.46

Quote Time

Today's Volume

303

Open Price

$32.57

Day's Range

$32.46 - $32.57

Previous Close

$32.68

52 week low / high

$29.52 - $34.87

Percent off 52 week high

-6.91%

KCNY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KCNY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade KCNY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

KCNY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KCNY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-26

$0.065028

2019-10-29

$0.064893

2019-09-26

$0.080593

2019-08-28

$0.096121

2019-07-29

$0.100351

2019-06-26

$0.100324

2019-05-29

$0.099815

2019-04-26

$0.102825

2019-03-27

$0.12027

2019-02-26

$0.120332

2019-01-29

$0.119661

2018-12-26

$0.697829

2018-11-28

$0.118594

2018-10-29

$0.118426

2018-09-26

$0.120509

2018-08-29

$0.120988

2018-07-27

$0.121514

2018-06-27

$0.126108

2018-05-29

$0.128914

2018-04-26

$0.111863

2016-04-05

$0.011971

2015-12-28

$0.008956

2015-07-28

$0.086524

2015-06-25

$0.095822

2015-05-26

$0.043924

2015-04-27

$0.015476

2015-02-24

$0.078549

2015-01-27

$0.064607

2014-12-26

$0.0914

KCNY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

KCNY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KCNY

Stock not rated.

KCNY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

302.45%

-53.13%

0years

KCNY

KCNY

KCNY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KCNY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

KCNY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0650

2019-11-25

2019-11-26

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0649

2019-10-28

2019-10-29

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0806

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0961

2019-08-27

2019-08-28

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1004

2019-07-26

2019-07-29

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1003

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0998

2019-05-28

2019-05-29

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1028

2019-04-25

2019-04-26

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1203

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1203

2019-02-25

2019-02-26

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1197

2019-01-28

2019-01-29

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6978

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

2018-11-27

2018-11-28

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1184

2018-10-26

2018-10-29

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2018-08-28

2018-08-29

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1215

2018-07-26

2018-07-27

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1261

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1289

2018-05-25

2018-05-29

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1119

2018-04-25

2018-04-26

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-07-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0120

2016-04-04

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0090

2015-12-24

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2015-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0865

2015-07-27

2015-07-28

2015-07-30

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2015-05-22

2015-05-26

2015-05-28

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0155

2015-04-24

2015-04-27

2015-04-29

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2015-02-23

2015-02-24

2015-02-26

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2015-01-26

2015-01-27

2015-01-29

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0914

2014-12-24

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2014-12-31

Initial

Regular

Monthly

KCNY

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

