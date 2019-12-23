Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

Stock

KCE

Price as of:

$59.42 -0.58 -0.97%

Industry

Other

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

KCE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.11%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.26

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get KCE DARS™ Rating

KCE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$59.42

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,100

Open Price

$59.9

Day's Range

$59.42 - $59.9

Previous Close

$60.0

52 week low / high

$44.34 - $60.19

Percent off 52 week high

-1.28%

KCE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KCE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

KCE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KCE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.315516

2019-06-24

$0.299935

2019-03-18

$0.353036

2018-12-24

$0.355289

2018-09-24

$0.279963

2018-06-15

$0.337702

2018-03-16

$0.302683

2017-12-15

$0.298439

2017-09-15

$0.260841

2017-06-16

$0.241445

2017-03-17

$0.327788

2016-12-16

$0.286677

2016-09-16

$0.227106

2016-06-17

$0.237916

2016-03-18

$0.279608

2015-12-18

$0.297583

2015-09-18

$0.220767

2015-06-19

$0.273927

2015-03-20

$0.268392

2014-12-19

$0.216903

2014-09-19

$0.168972

2014-06-20

$0.187692

2014-03-21

$0.235015

2013-12-20

$0.212954

2013-09-20

$0.203981

2013-06-21

$0.29653

2013-03-15

$0.153383

2012-12-21

$0.661823

2012-09-21

$0.250977

2012-06-15

$0.291932

2012-03-16

$0.105953

2011-12-16

$0.492884

2011-09-16

$0.086352

2011-06-17

$0.091905

2011-03-18

$0.037785

2010-12-17

$0.483828

2010-09-17

$0.053257

2010-06-18

$0.049532

2010-03-19

$0.069578

2009-12-18

$0.092176

2009-09-18

$0.040833442

2009-06-19

$0.062120048

2009-03-20

$0.099189505

2008-12-19

$0.105279

2008-09-19

$0.139672

2008-06-20

$0.136527

2008-03-20

$0.116591

2007-12-21

$0.130086

2007-09-21

$0.245672

KCE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

KCE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KCE

Stock not rated.

KCE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.96%

-1.06%

2years

KCE

News
KCE

Research
KCE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KCE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

KCE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3155

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2999

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3530

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3553

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3377

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3027

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2984

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2608

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2414

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3278

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2867

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2271

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2379

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2796

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2976

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2208

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2739

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2684

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2169

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1690

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1877

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2130

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2040

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2965

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1534

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6618

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2510

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2919

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1060

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4929

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0864

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0919

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4838

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0495

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0696

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0922

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0408

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0621

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0992

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1053

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1397

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1365

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1166

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1301

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2457

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

KCE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X