iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund

Stock

JXI

Price as of:

$58.13 +0.08 +0.14%

Industry

Other

iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (JXI)

JXI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.31%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.92

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

JXI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$58.13

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,429

Open Price

$58.04

Day's Range

$57.86 - $58.21

Previous Close

$58.05

52 week low / high

$47.53 - $58.83

Percent off 52 week high

-1.19%

JXI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JXI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

JXI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JXI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.960662

2019-06-17

$1.053959

2018-12-18

$0.719645

2018-06-19

$0.829913

2017-12-21

$0.849753

2017-06-20

$0.942587

2016-12-22

$1.045679

2016-06-21

$1.086439

2015-12-21

$0.663848

2015-06-24

$0.998492

2014-12-19

$0.730913

2014-06-24

$1.015161

2013-12-17

$0.855486

2013-06-25

$1.046385

2012-12-17

$0.733808

2012-06-20

$0.995408

2011-12-19

$0.821133

2011-06-21

$1.136846

2010-12-20

$0.693398

2010-06-21

$1.216577

2009-12-21

$0.563469

2009-06-22

$1.113167

2008-12-22

$1.407838

2008-06-23

$1.04621

2007-12-24

$0.53793

2006-12-21

$0.332212

JXI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

JXI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JXI

Stock not rated.

JXI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.41%

23.99%

0years

JXI

News
JXI

Research
JXI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JXI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

JXI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9607

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0540

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7196

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8299

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8498

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9426

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0457

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0864

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6638

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9985

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7309

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0152

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8555

2013-12-16

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0464

2013-06-24

2013-06-25

2013-06-27

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7338

2012-12-14

2012-12-17

2012-12-19

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9954

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8211

2011-12-16

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1368

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6934

2010-12-17

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2166

2010-06-18

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5635

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1132

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4078

Unknown

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0462

Unknown

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5379

Unknown

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3322

Unknown

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

Initial

Regular

Annual

JXI

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

