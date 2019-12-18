Best Dividend Stocks
Stock

Price as of:

$51.42 +0.01 +0.02%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.55%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.34

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get JPMB DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$51.42

Quote Time

Today's Volume

23,482

Open Price

$51.45

Day's Range

$51.33 - $51.46

Previous Close

$51.41

52 week low / high

$45.56 - $51.61

Percent off 52 week high

-0.37%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JPMB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade JPMB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JPMB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$0.195

2019-10-31

$0.1676

2019-09-30

$0.1976

2019-08-30

$0.19742

2019-07-31

$0.19759

2019-06-28

$0.19791

2019-05-31

$0.19717

2019-04-30

$0.1988

2019-03-29

$0.19666

2019-02-28

$0.19626

2019-01-31

$0.18775

2018-12-28

$0.21254

2018-11-30

$0.17787

2018-10-31

$0.18693

2018-09-28

$0.19445

2018-08-31

$0.19224

2018-07-31

$0.19177

2018-06-29

$0.19308

2018-05-31

$0.18923

2018-04-30

$0.21963

2018-03-26

$0.18072

2018-02-22

$0.15317

JPMB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JPMB

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

11.87%

0years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1950

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1676

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1976

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1974

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1976

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1979

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1972

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1988

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1967

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1963

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1878

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2125

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1779

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1869

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1945

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1922

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1918

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1931

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1892

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2196

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1807

2018-03-23

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1532

2018-02-21

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-02-27

Initial

Regular

Monthly

JPMB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

