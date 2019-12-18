Best Dividend Stocks
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund

Stock

JLS

Price as of:

$21.85 -0.08 -0.36%

Industry

Other

JLS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

6.21%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.36

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get JLS DARS™ Rating

JLS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.85

Quote Time

Today's Volume

29,804

Open Price

$21.91

Day's Range

$21.81 - $21.92

Previous Close

$21.93

52 week low / high

$21.81 - $23.65

Percent off 52 week high

-7.61%

JLS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JLS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

JLS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JLS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.1135

2019-11-14

$0.1135

2019-10-11

$0.1135

2019-09-12

$0.1135

2019-08-14

$0.1135

2019-07-12

$0.1135

2019-06-13

$0.1135

2019-05-14

$0.1135

2019-04-12

$0.1135

2019-03-14

$0.1135

2019-02-14

$0.1135

2019-01-14

$0.1135

2018-12-26

$0.3263

2018-12-26

$0.0251

2018-12-13

$0.1135

2018-11-14

$0.1135

2018-10-12

$0.1135

2018-09-13

$0.1135

2018-08-14

$0.1135

2018-07-12

$0.1135

2018-06-14

$0.1135

2018-05-14

$0.1135

2018-04-12

$0.1135

2018-03-14

$0.1135

2018-02-14

$0.1135

2018-01-11

$0.1135

2017-12-26

$1.0237

2017-12-26

$0.3506

2017-12-14

$0.1135

2017-11-14

$0.1135

2017-10-12

$0.1135

2017-09-14

$0.1135

2017-08-11

$0.1135

2017-07-12

$0.1135

2017-06-13

$0.1135

2017-05-11

$0.1135

2017-04-11

$0.1135

2017-03-13

$0.1135

2017-02-13

$0.1135

2017-01-11

$0.1135

2016-12-22

$0.2832

2016-12-13

$0.1135

2016-11-10

$0.1135

2016-10-12

$0.1135

2016-09-13

$0.1135

2016-08-11

$0.1135

2016-07-13

$0.1135

2016-06-13

$0.1135

2016-05-11

$0.1265

2016-04-13

$0.1265

2016-03-11

$0.1265

2016-02-10

$0.1265

2016-01-13

$0.1265

2015-12-11

$0.1265

2015-11-10

$0.1265

2015-10-13

$0.1265

2015-09-11

$0.1265

2015-08-12

$0.1265

2015-07-13

$0.1265

2015-06-11

$0.1265

2015-05-13

$0.1265

2015-04-13

$0.1265

2015-03-11

$0.1265

2015-02-11

$0.1265

2015-01-13

$0.1265

2014-12-11

$0.1265

2014-11-12

$0.1265

2014-10-10

$0.1265

2014-09-11

$0.1265

2014-08-13

$0.1265

2014-07-11

$0.1265

2014-06-11

$0.1265

2014-05-13

$0.1265

2014-04-11

$0.1265

2014-03-12

$0.1265

2014-02-12

$0.1405

2014-01-13

$0.1405

2013-12-24

$0.824

2013-12-11

$0.1405

2013-11-13

$0.1405

2013-10-10

$0.1405

2013-09-11

$0.1405

2013-09-11

$0.0998

2013-08-13

$0.1585

2013-07-11

$0.1585

2013-06-12

$0.1585

2013-05-13

$0.1725

2013-04-11

$0.1725

2013-03-13

$0.1725

2013-02-13

$0.1725

2013-01-11

$0.1725

2012-12-12

$0.1725

2012-11-13

$0.1725

2012-10-11

$0.1725

2012-09-12

$0.1725

2012-08-13

$0.1725

2012-07-11

$0.1725

2012-06-13

$0.1725

2012-05-11

$0.1725

2012-04-11

$0.1725

2012-03-13

$0.1725

2012-02-13

$0.1725

2012-01-11

$0.1725

2011-12-13

$0.1725

2011-11-10

$0.1725

2011-10-12

$0.1725

2011-09-13

$0.1725

2011-08-11

$0.1725

2011-07-13

$0.1725

2011-06-13

$0.1725

2011-05-11

$0.1725

2011-04-13

$0.1725

2011-03-11

$0.1725

2011-02-11

$0.1725

2011-01-12

$0.1725

2010-12-13

$0.1725

2010-11-10

$0.1725

2010-10-13

$0.1725

2010-09-13

$0.1426

2010-09-13

$0.0951

2010-08-11

$0.1725

2010-07-13

$0.1725

2010-06-11

$0.1725

2010-05-12

$0.1725

2010-04-13

$0.1725

2010-03-11

$0.1725

2010-02-10

$0.1725

JLS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

JLS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JLS

Stock not rated.

JLS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-7.31%

-20.51%

0years

JLS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JLS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

JLS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1135

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

2018-12-17

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3263

2018-12-17

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3506

2017-12-15

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$1.0237

2017-12-15

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2832

2016-12-15

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1405

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1405

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.8240

2013-12-16

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1405

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1405

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1405

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0998

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1405

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1585

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1585

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1585

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2012-07-02

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-15

2012-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-15

2011-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-15

2011-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-15

2011-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0951

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1426

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-15

2010-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-15

2010-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-03-01

Initial

Regular

Monthly

JLS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

