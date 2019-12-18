Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund

Stock

JKH

Price as of:

$260.06 -0.16 -0.06%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (JKH)

JKH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.61%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.59

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get JKH DARS™ Rating

JKH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$260.06

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,031

Open Price

$260.48

Day's Range

$260.06 - $260.89

Previous Close

$260.22

52 week low / high

$180.87 - $261.61

Percent off 52 week high

-0.59%

JKH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JKH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade JKH's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
JKH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JKH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.396885

2019-09-24

$0.135194

2019-06-17

$0.131664

2019-03-20

$0.112224

2018-12-17

$0.201216

2018-09-26

$0.141275

2018-06-26

$0.186265

2018-03-22

$0.158842

2017-12-19

$0.251127

2017-09-26

$0.300355

2017-06-27

$0.181326

2017-03-24

$0.178301

2016-12-21

$0.416708

2016-09-26

$0.143419

2016-06-21

$0.148641

2016-03-23

$0.136358

2015-12-24

$0.302276

2015-09-25

$0.101648

2015-06-24

$0.108843

2015-03-25

$0.076005

2014-12-24

$0.311553

2014-09-24

$0.153047

2014-06-24

$0.317203

2014-03-25

$0.151569

2013-12-23

$0.179779

2013-09-24

$0.212677

2013-06-26

$0.08713

2013-03-25

$0.040932

2012-12-19

$0.542929

2012-09-25

$0.199218

2012-06-19

$0.067483

2012-03-26

$0.042637

2011-12-22

$0.044341

2011-09-26

$0.013913

2011-06-23

$0.088678

2011-03-25

$0.090525

2010-12-23

$0.201343

2010-09-24

$0.061371

2010-06-23

$0.035454

2010-03-25

$0.018475

2009-12-24

$0.087258

2009-09-23

$0.035045

2009-06-23

$0.082505

2009-03-25

$0.002968

2008-12-24

$0.121578

2008-09-25

$0.02709

2008-06-24

$0.0897

2007-12-27

$0.09092

2007-09-26

$0.10636

2007-06-29

$0.041644

2006-12-21

$0.269332

2006-09-27

$0.029107

2006-06-23

$0.029668

2006-03-27

$0.056998

2005-12-23

$0.038907

2005-09-26

$0.0175

2005-06-21

$0.014992

2005-03-28

$0.019358

2004-12-27

$0.006755

JKH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
JKH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JKH

Stock not rated.

JKH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

23.39%

130.88%

0years

JKH

News
JKH

Research
JKH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JKH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

JKH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3969

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1352

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1317

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1122

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2012

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1413

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1863

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1588

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2511

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3004

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1813

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1783

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4167

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1434

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1486

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1364

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3023

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1016

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1088

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0760

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3116

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1530

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3172

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1516

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1798

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2127

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0871

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0409

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5429

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1992

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0426

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0443

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0139

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0887

2011-06-22

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0905

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2013

2010-12-22

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0614

2010-09-23

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0355

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0185

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0873

2009-12-23

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2009-09-22

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0030

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1216

2008-12-23

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0271

2008-09-24

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0897

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0909

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1064

2007-09-25

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0416

2007-06-28

2007-06-29

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2693

2006-12-20

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0291

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0297

Unknown

2006-06-23

2006-06-27

2006-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0570

Unknown

2006-03-27

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0389

Unknown

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

Unknown

2005-09-26

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

Unknown

2005-06-21

2005-06-23

2005-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0194

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0068

Unknown

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

JKH

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X