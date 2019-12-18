Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund

Stock

JKG

Price as of:

$207.75 +0.65 +0.31%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund (JKG)

JKG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.40%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.91

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get JKG DARS™ Rating

JKG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$207.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

14,012

Open Price

$207.25

Day's Range

$207.11 - $207.87

Previous Close

$207.1

52 week low / high

$152.66 - $208.42

Percent off 52 week high

-0.32%

JKG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JKG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade JKG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
JKG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JKG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.727022

2019-09-24

$0.706486

2019-06-17

$0.676574

2019-03-20

$0.664135

2018-12-17

$0.710373

2018-09-26

$1.027111

2018-06-26

$0.65898

2018-03-22

$0.519444

2017-12-19

$0.72839

2017-09-26

$0.586438

2017-06-27

$0.570288

2017-03-24

$0.536606

2016-12-21

$1.026203

2016-09-26

$0.552498

2016-06-21

$0.539591

2016-03-23

$0.695592

2015-12-24

$0.757322

2015-09-25

$0.509051

2015-06-24

$0.450443

2015-03-25

$0.391695

2014-12-24

$0.800452

2014-09-24

$0.40829

2014-06-24

$0.483512

2014-03-25

$0.372753

2013-12-23

$0.44771

2013-09-24

$0.333844

2013-06-26

$0.443183

2013-03-25

$0.316492

2012-12-19

$0.435315

2012-09-25

$0.290052

2012-06-19

$0.322892

2012-03-26

$0.274601

2011-12-22

$0.347004

2011-09-26

$0.302933

2011-06-23

$0.273964

2011-03-25

$0.213328

2010-12-23

$0.440668

2010-09-24

$0.317224

2010-06-23

$0.179777

2010-03-25

$0.220015

2009-12-24

$0.327288

2009-09-23

$0.222852

2009-06-23

$0.177052

2009-03-25

$0.17068

2008-12-24

$0.33953

2008-09-25

$0.23209

2008-06-24

$0.19854

2008-03-25

$0.09295

2007-12-27

$0.2522

2007-09-26

$0.114578

2007-06-29

$0.169163

2007-03-26

$0.359827

2006-12-21

$0.429385

2006-09-27

$0.160981

2006-06-23

$0.149832

2006-03-27

$0.308484

2005-12-23

$0.272709

2005-09-26

$0.17755

2005-06-21

$0.150343

2005-03-28

$0.16563

2004-12-27

$0.126094

JKG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
JKG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JKG

Stock not rated.

JKG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.10%

-0.27%

1years

JKG

News
JKG

Research
JKG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JKG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

JKG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7270

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7065

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6766

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6641

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7104

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0271

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6590

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5194

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7284

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5864

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5703

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5366

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0262

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5525

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5396

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6956

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7573

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5091

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4504

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3917

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8005

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4083

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4835

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3728

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4477

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3338

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4432

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3165

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4353

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2901

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3229

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2746

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3470

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3029

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2740

2011-06-22

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2133

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4407

2010-12-22

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3172

2010-09-23

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1798

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3273

2009-12-23

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2229

2009-09-22

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1771

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1707

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3395

2008-12-23

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2321

2008-09-24

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1985

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0930

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2522

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1146

2007-09-25

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1692

2007-06-28

2007-06-29

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3598

2007-03-23

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4294

2006-12-20

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1610

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1498

Unknown

2006-06-23

2006-06-27

2006-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3085

Unknown

2006-03-27

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2727

Unknown

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1776

Unknown

2005-09-26

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1503

Unknown

2005-06-21

2005-06-23

2005-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1656

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1261

Unknown

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

JKG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X