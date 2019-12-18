Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund

Stock

JKD

Price as of:

$181.64 -0.39 -0.21%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund (JKD)

JKD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.91%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.48

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get JKD DARS™ Rating

JKD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$181.64

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,802

Open Price

$182.48

Day's Range

$181.64 - $182.48

Previous Close

$182.03

52 week low / high

$133.55 - $182.48

Percent off 52 week high

-0.46%

JKD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JKD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade JKD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
JKD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JKD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.871202

2019-09-24

$0.793678

2019-06-17

$1.685823

2019-03-20

$0.791629

2018-12-17

$0.877699

2018-09-26

$0.818211

2018-06-26

$0.743791

2018-03-22

$0.655946

2017-12-19

$0.784856

2017-09-26

$0.746221

2017-06-27

$0.723277

2017-03-24

$0.62746

2016-12-21

$0.852126

2016-09-26

$0.670485

2016-06-21

$0.560479

2016-03-23

$0.532503

2015-12-29

$0.545873

2015-12-24

$0.672673

2015-09-25

$0.608319

2015-06-24

$0.598529

2015-03-25

$0.480623

2014-12-24

$0.656216

2014-09-24

$0.573157

2014-06-24

$0.538487

2014-03-25

$0.524726

2013-12-23

$0.6022

2013-09-24

$0.516748

2013-06-26

$0.466656

2013-03-25

$0.456193

2012-12-19

$0.564939

2012-09-25

$0.471928

2012-06-19

$0.390766

2012-03-26

$0.337483

2011-12-22

$0.465902

2011-09-26

$0.376948

2011-06-23

$0.368076

2011-03-25

$0.304654

2010-12-23

$0.365695

2010-09-24

$0.321323

2010-06-23

$0.299398

2010-03-25

$0.286156

2009-12-24

$0.366528

2009-09-23

$0.307219

2009-06-23

$0.259348

2009-03-25

$0.381113

2008-12-24

$0.353222

2008-09-25

$0.363763

2008-06-24

$0.34976

2008-03-25

$0.32854

2007-12-27

$0.419451

2007-09-26

$0.315825

2007-06-29

$0.306063

2007-03-26

$0.293351

2006-12-21

$0.334305

2006-09-27

$0.280153

2006-06-23

$0.204219

2006-03-27

$0.228315

2005-12-23

$0.309558

2005-09-26

$0.254582

2005-06-21

$0.179686

2005-03-28

$0.218168

2004-12-27

$0.20565

2004-09-27

$0.180613

JKD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
JKD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JKD

Stock not rated.

JKD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.04%

12.57%

2years

JKD

News
JKD

Research
JKD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JKD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

JKD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8712

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7937

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6858

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7916

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8777

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8182

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7438

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6559

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7849

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7462

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7233

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6275

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8521

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6705

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5605

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5325

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5459

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.6727

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6083

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5985

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4806

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6562

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5732

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5385

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5247

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6022

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5167

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4667

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4562

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5649

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4719

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3908

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4659

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3769

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3681

2011-06-22

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3047

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3657

2010-12-22

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3213

2010-09-23

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2994

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2862

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3665

2009-12-23

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3072

2009-09-22

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2593

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3811

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3532

2008-12-23

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3638

2008-09-24

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3498

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3285

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4195

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3343

2007-12-20

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3158

2007-09-25

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3061

2007-06-28

2007-06-29

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2934

2007-03-23

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2802

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2042

Unknown

2006-06-23

2006-06-27

2006-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2283

Unknown

2006-03-27

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3096

Unknown

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2546

Unknown

2005-09-26

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1797

Unknown

2005-06-21

2005-06-23

2005-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2182

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2057

Unknown

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1806

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

JKD

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X