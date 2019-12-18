Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund

Stock

JHY

Price as of:

$9.78 -0.03 -0.31%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)

JHY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.96%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.19

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get JHY DARS™ Rating

JHY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.78

Quote Time

Today's Volume

68,259

Open Price

$9.82

Day's Range

$9.78 - $9.84

Previous Close

$9.81

52 week low / high

$9.5 - $10.29

Percent off 52 week high

-4.96%

JHY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JHY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade JHY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
JHY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JHY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.016

2019-11-14

$0.0263

2019-10-11

$0.0263

2019-09-12

$0.0263

2019-08-14

$0.035

2019-07-12

$0.035

2019-06-13

$0.035

2019-05-14

$0.035

2019-04-12

$0.035

2019-03-14

$0.035

2019-02-14

$0.039

2019-01-14

$0.039

2018-12-13

$0.039

2018-11-14

$0.039

2018-10-12

$0.039

2018-09-13

$0.039

2018-08-14

$0.042

2018-07-12

$0.042

2018-06-14

$0.042

2018-05-14

$0.044

2018-04-12

$0.044

2018-03-14

$0.044

2018-02-14

$0.047

2018-01-11

$0.047

2017-12-14

$0.047

2017-11-14

$0.049

2017-10-12

$0.049

2017-09-14

$0.049

2017-08-11

$0.049

2017-07-12

$0.049

2017-06-13

$0.049

2017-05-11

$0.0555

2017-04-11

$0.0555

2017-03-13

$0.0555

2017-02-13

$0.0555

2017-01-11

$0.0555

2016-12-13

$0.0555

2016-11-10

$0.0555

2016-10-12

$0.0555

2016-09-13

$0.0555

2016-08-11

$0.057

2016-07-13

$0.057

2016-06-13

$0.057

2016-05-11

$0.057

2016-04-13

$0.057

2016-03-11

$0.057

2016-02-10

$0.057

2016-01-13

$0.057

2015-12-11

$0.057

2015-11-10

$0.057

2015-10-13

$0.057

2015-09-11

$0.057

2015-08-24

$0.057

JHY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
JHY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JHY

Stock not rated.

JHY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-34.33%

-62.20%

0years

JHY

News
JHY

Research
JHY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JHY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

JHY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0160

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0263

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0263

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0263

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2015-08-14

2015-08-24

2015-08-26

2015-09-01

Initial

Regular

Monthly

JHY

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X