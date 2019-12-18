Best Dividend Stocks
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Stock

JFR

Price as of:

$9.86 +0.03 +0.31%

Industry

Other

JFR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.51%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.74

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get JFR DARS™ Rating

JFR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

238,661

Open Price

$9.85

Day's Range

$9.84 - $9.87

Previous Close

$9.83

52 week low / high

$8.85 - $10.14

Percent off 52 week high

-2.76%

JFR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JFR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JFR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.0615

2019-11-14

$0.0615

2019-10-11

$0.0615

2019-09-12

$0.0615

2019-08-14

$0.0615

2019-07-12

$0.0615

2019-06-13

$0.0615

2019-05-14

$0.0615

2019-04-12

$0.0615

2019-03-14

$0.0615

2019-02-14

$0.0615

2019-01-14

$0.06

2018-12-13

$0.06

2018-11-14

$0.06

2018-10-12

$0.06

2018-09-13

$0.06

2018-08-14

$0.0575

2018-07-12

$0.0575

2018-06-14

$0.0575

2018-05-14

$0.062

2018-04-12

$0.062

2018-03-14

$0.062

2018-02-14

$0.0675

2018-01-11

$0.0675

2017-12-14

$0.0675

2017-11-14

$0.0675

2017-10-12

$0.0675

2017-09-14

$0.0675

2017-08-11

$0.0675

2017-07-12

$0.0675

2017-06-13

$0.0675

2017-05-11

$0.0675

2017-04-11

$0.0675

2017-03-13

$0.0675

2017-02-13

$0.0675

2017-01-11

$0.0675

2016-12-13

$0.0675

2016-11-10

$0.064

2016-10-12

$0.064

2016-09-13

$0.064

2016-08-11

$0.0615

2016-07-13

$0.0615

2016-06-13

$0.0615

2016-05-11

$0.06

2016-04-13

$0.06

2016-03-11

$0.06

2016-02-10

$0.06

2016-01-13

$0.06

2015-12-11

$0.06

2015-11-10

$0.06

2015-10-13

$0.06

2015-09-11

$0.06

2015-08-12

$0.06

2015-07-13

$0.06

2015-06-11

$0.06

2015-05-13

$0.06

2015-04-13

$0.06

2015-03-11

$0.06

2015-02-11

$0.06

2015-01-13

$0.06

2014-12-11

$0.06

2014-11-12

$0.06

2014-10-10

$0.06

2014-09-11

$0.06

2014-08-13

$0.06

2014-07-11

$0.06

2014-06-11

$0.06

2014-05-13

$0.0615

2014-04-11

$0.0615

2014-03-12

$0.0615

2014-02-12

$0.0615

2014-01-13

$0.0615

2013-12-11

$0.0615

2013-11-13

$0.067

2013-10-10

$0.067

2013-09-11

$0.067

2013-08-13

$0.07

2013-07-11

$0.07

2013-06-12

$0.07

2013-05-13

$0.076

2013-04-11

$0.076

2013-03-13

$0.076

2013-02-13

$0.076

2013-01-11

$0.076

2012-12-26

$0.0736

2012-12-12

$0.076

2012-11-13

$0.076

2012-10-11

$0.076

2012-09-12

$0.076

2012-08-13

$0.0735

2012-07-11

$0.0735

2012-06-13

$0.0735

2012-05-11

$0.0685

2012-04-11

$0.0685

2012-03-13

$0.0685

2012-02-13

$0.0685

2012-01-11

$0.0685

2011-12-13

$0.0685

2011-12-13

$0.1487

2011-11-10

$0.0635

2011-10-12

$0.0635

2011-09-13

$0.0635

2011-08-11

$0.0615

2011-07-13

$0.0615

2011-06-13

$0.0615

2011-05-11

$0.06

2011-04-13

$0.06

2011-03-11

$0.06

2011-02-11

$0.057

2011-01-12

$0.057

2010-12-13

$0.057

2010-11-10

$0.054

2010-10-13

$0.054

2010-09-13

$0.054

2010-08-11

$0.051

2010-07-13

$0.051

2010-06-11

$0.051

2010-05-12

$0.051

2010-04-13

$0.051

2010-03-11

$0.051

2010-02-10

$0.051

2010-01-13

$0.051

2009-12-11

$0.051

2009-11-10

$0.045

2009-10-13

$0.045

2009-09-11

$0.045

2009-08-12

$0.041

2009-07-13

$0.041

2009-06-11

$0.041

2009-05-13

$0.041

2009-04-13

$0.041

2009-03-11

$0.041

2009-02-11

$0.059

2009-01-13

$0.059

2008-12-11

$0.059

2008-11-12

$0.059

2008-10-10

$0.059

2008-09-11

$0.065

2008-08-13

$0.0745

2008-07-11

$0.0745

2008-06-11

$0.0745

2008-05-13

$0.08

2008-04-11

$0.08

2008-03-12

$0.08

2008-02-13

$0.097

2008-01-11

$0.097

2007-12-12

$0.097

2007-11-13

$0.1005

2007-10-11

$0.1005

2007-09-12

$0.1005

2007-08-13

$0.1005

2007-07-11

$0.1005

2007-06-13

$0.1005

2007-05-11

$0.1005

2007-04-11

$0.1005

2007-03-13

$0.1005

2007-02-13

$0.098

2007-01-10

$0.098

2006-12-13

$0.098

2006-11-13

$0.095

2006-10-11

$0.095

2006-09-13

$0.095

2006-08-11

$0.09

2006-07-12

$0.09

2006-06-13

$0.09

2006-05-11

$0.085

2006-04-11

$0.085

2006-03-13

$0.085

2006-02-13

$0.082

2006-01-11

$0.082

2005-12-13

$0.082

2005-11-10

$0.079

2005-10-12

$0.079

2005-09-13

$0.079

2005-08-11

$0.076

2005-07-13

$0.076

2005-06-13

$0.076

2005-05-11

$0.076

2005-04-13

$0.076

2005-03-11

$0.076

2005-02-11

$0.07

2005-01-12

$0.07

2004-12-13

$0.07

2004-11-10

$0.0675

2004-10-13

$0.0675

2004-09-13

$0.0675

2004-08-11

$0.0675

2004-07-13

$0.0675

2004-06-14

$0.0675

2004-05-13

$0.0675

JFR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

JFR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JFR

Stock not rated.

JFR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.27%

0.61%

0years

JFR

JFR

JFR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JFR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

JFR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0615

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0736

2012-12-17

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2012-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0760

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2012-07-02

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-15

2012-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1487

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0685

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-15

2011-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-15

2011-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-15

2011-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-15

2010-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-15

2010-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-15

2009-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2009-08-02

2009-08-12

2009-08-15

2009-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2009-03-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2009-02-03

2009-02-11

2009-02-15

2009-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-15

2008-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-15

2007-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-15

2007-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-15

2006-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2006-01-02

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2004-05-10

2004-05-13

2004-05-17

2004-06-01

Initial

Regular

Monthly

JFR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

