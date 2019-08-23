Best Dividend Stocks
Wetherspoon(J D) plc - ADR

Stock

JDWPY

Price as of:

$95.28 +8.31 +9.56%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
JDWPY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

1.04%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.99

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

21.07%

EPS $4.70

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

JDWPY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$95.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

200

Open Price

$95.28

Day's Range

$95.28 - $95.28

Previous Close

$86.97

52 week low / high

$69.47 - $95.28

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

JDWPY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JDWPY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade JDWPY's Upcoming Dividend

JDWPY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JDWPY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-25

$0.49552

2019-05-02

$0.23232

2018-10-25

$0.49072

2018-05-03

$0.24568

2017-10-26

$0.51888

2017-04-26

$0.23904

2016-10-19

$0.477

2016-04-27

$0.27362

2015-10-21

$0.58308

2015-04-29

$0.28552

2014-10-22

$0.6054

2014-04-30

$0.31398

2013-10-23

$0.6316

2013-05-01

$0.2831

2012-10-24

$0.62

2012-04-25

$0.29292

2011-10-19

$0.6052

2011-04-21

$0.32336

2010-03-23

$0.9078

2008-10-22

$0.54658

2008-04-30

$0.4134

2007-10-24

$0.8034

2007-04-25

$0.37662

2006-10-25

$0.2776

2006-04-26

$0.13136

2005-10-26

$0.2223

2005-04-27

$0.1208

2004-10-27

$0.2214

2004-03-17

$0.104

2003-10-29

$0.1799

2003-03-19

$0.0877

2002-09-25

$0.145

2002-03-13

$0.07

2001-09-28

$0.1253

2001-03-28

$0.0614

JDWPY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

JDWPY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JDWPY

Stock not rated.

JDWPY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.70%

34.58%

0years

JDWPY

News
JDWPY

Research
JDWPY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JDWPY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

JDWPY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4955

Unknown

2019-10-25

2019-10-28

2019-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2323

Unknown

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4907

Unknown

2018-10-25

2018-10-26

2018-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2457

Unknown

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5189

Unknown

2017-10-26

2017-10-27

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2390

Unknown

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-06-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4770

Unknown

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2736

Unknown

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5831

Unknown

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2855

Unknown

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6054

Unknown

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3140

Unknown

2014-04-30

2014-05-02

2014-06-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6316

Unknown

2013-10-23

2013-10-25

2013-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2831

Unknown

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6200

Unknown

2012-10-24

2012-10-26

2012-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2929

Unknown

2012-04-25

2012-04-27

2012-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6052

Unknown

2011-10-19

2011-10-21

2011-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3234

Unknown

2011-04-21

2011-04-26

2011-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9078

Unknown

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-04-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5466

Unknown

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4134

Unknown

2008-04-30

2008-05-02

2008-06-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8034

Unknown

2007-10-24

2007-10-26

2007-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3766

Unknown

2007-04-25

2007-04-27

2007-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2776

Unknown

2006-10-25

2006-10-27

2006-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1314

Unknown

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-06-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2223

Unknown

2005-10-26

2005-10-28

2005-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1208

Unknown

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2214

Unknown

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1040

Unknown

2004-03-17

2004-03-19

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1799

Unknown

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0877

Unknown

2003-03-19

2003-03-21

2003-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1450

Unknown

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0700

Unknown

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1253

Unknown

2001-09-28

2001-09-28

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0614

Unknown

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

JDWPY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X