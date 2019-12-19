Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Dow Jones U.S. Total Market Index Fund

Stock

IYY

Price as of:

$158.43 +0.62 +0.39%

Industry

Other

iShares Dow Jones U.S. Total Market Index Fund (IYY)

IYY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.88%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.96

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IYY DARS™ Rating

IYY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$158.43

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,140

Open Price

$157.58

Day's Range

$157.58 - $158.43

Previous Close

$157.81

52 week low / high

$116.62 - $158.43

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

IYY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IYY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IYY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IYY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.740302

2019-09-24

$0.657078

2019-06-17

$0.767098

2019-03-20

$0.508824

2018-12-28

$0.140683

2018-12-17

$0.675353

2018-09-26

$0.600485

2018-06-26

$0.541183

2018-03-22

$0.498986

2017-12-19

$0.623398

2017-09-26

$0.562958

2017-06-27

$0.490373

2017-03-24

$0.483365

2016-12-21

$0.60093

2016-09-26

$0.482646

2016-06-21

$0.45343

2016-03-23

$0.49551

2015-12-29

$0.107757

2015-12-24

$0.508859

2015-09-25

$0.468735

2015-06-24

$0.491041

2015-03-25

$0.429612

2014-12-24

$0.532194

2014-09-24

$0.420366

2014-06-24

$0.387243

2014-03-25

$0.376837

2013-12-23

$0.44292

2013-09-24

$0.385621

2013-06-26

$0.349598

2013-03-25

$0.337626

2012-12-19

$0.483669

2012-09-25

$0.36813

2012-06-19

$0.291304

2012-03-26

$0.284198

2011-12-22

$0.338757

2011-09-23

$0.292483

2011-06-24

$0.273874

2011-03-25

$0.250282

2010-12-22

$0.300943

2010-09-23

$0.276186

2010-06-24

$0.228102

2010-03-25

$0.218513

2009-12-23

$0.279312

2009-09-22

$0.225518

2009-06-24

$0.2246

2009-03-25

$0.251764

2008-12-23

$0.309549

2008-09-24

$0.297135

2008-06-25

$0.27062

2008-03-25

$0.28428

2007-12-27

$0.30412

2007-09-25

$0.297066

2007-06-28

$0.273884

2007-03-23

$0.249654

2006-12-20

$0.309186

2006-09-26

$0.259281

2006-06-22

$0.224732

2006-03-24

$0.214273

2005-12-22

$0.315094

2005-09-23

$0.22083

2005-06-20

$0.20068

2005-03-24

$0.200892

2004-12-23

$0.3831

2004-09-24

$0.202113

2004-06-25

$0.170802

2004-03-26

$0.168434

2003-12-12

$0.220075

2003-09-12

$0.161919

2003-06-13

$0.154059

2003-03-07

$0.131264

2002-12-13

$0.195036

2002-09-13

$0.139094

2002-06-14

$0.147691

2002-03-08

$0.118804

IYY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IYY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IYY

Stock not rated.

IYY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.36%

20.54%

9years

IYY

IYY

IYY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IYY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

IYY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7403

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6571

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7671

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5088

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1407

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6754

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6005

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5412

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4990

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6234

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5630

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4904

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4834

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6009

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4826

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4534

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4955

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1078

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.5089

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4687

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4910

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4296

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5322

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4204

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3872

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3768

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4429

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3856

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3496

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3376

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4837

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3681

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2913

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2842

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3388

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2925

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2739

2011-06-23

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2503

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3009

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2762

2010-09-22

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2281

2010-06-23

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2185

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2793

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2255

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2246

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2518

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3095

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2971

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2706

2008-06-24

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2843

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3041

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2971

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2739

2007-06-27

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2497

2007-03-22

2007-03-23

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3092

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2593

Unknown

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2247

Unknown

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2143

Unknown

2006-03-24

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3151

Unknown

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2208

Unknown

2005-09-23

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2007

Unknown

2005-06-20

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2009

Unknown

2005-03-24

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3831

Unknown

2004-12-23

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2021

Unknown

2004-09-24

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1708

Unknown

2004-06-25

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1684

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2201

Unknown

2003-12-12

2003-12-16

2003-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1619

Unknown

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1541

Unknown

2003-06-13

2003-06-17

2003-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1313

Unknown

2003-03-07

2003-03-11

2003-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

Unknown

2002-12-13

2002-12-17

2002-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1391

Unknown

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1477

Unknown

2002-06-14

2002-06-18

2002-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1188

Unknown

2002-03-08

2002-03-12

2002-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

IYY

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

