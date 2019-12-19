Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

iShares Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index

Stock

IYM

Price as of:

$96.68 +0.48 +0.5%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (IYM)

IYM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.59%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.49

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IYM DARS™ Rating

IYM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$96.68

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,461

Open Price

$96.16

Day's Range

$96.16 - $96.81

Previous Close

$96.2

52 week low / high

$78.44 - $97.92

Percent off 52 week high

-1.27%

IYM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IYM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IYM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
IYM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IYM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.623558

2019-09-24

$0.497253

2019-06-17

$0.524623

2019-03-20

$0.396554

2018-12-17

$0.296212

2018-09-26

$0.346353

2018-06-26

$0.441444

2018-03-22

$0.329137

2017-12-19

$0.344798

2017-09-26

$0.4548

2017-06-27

$0.421819

2017-03-24

$0.241027

2016-12-21

$0.364257

2016-09-26

$0.329605

2016-06-21

$0.30905

2016-03-23

$0.22114

2015-12-24

$0.466043

2015-09-25

$0.397503

2015-06-24

$0.31147

2015-03-25

$0.260409

2014-12-24

$0.564898

2014-09-24

$0.367524

2014-06-24

$0.297741

2014-03-25

$0.226069

2013-12-23

$0.413568

2013-09-24

$0.267864

2013-06-26

$0.484773

2013-03-25

$0.292744

2012-12-19

$0.500649

2012-09-25

$0.297756

2012-06-19

$0.336522

2012-03-26

$0.208647

2011-12-22

$0.572023

2011-09-23

$0.337786

2011-06-24

$0.348731

2011-03-25

$0.171026

2010-12-22

$0.321698

2010-09-23

$0.220722

2010-06-24

$0.218034

2010-03-25

$0.104724

2009-12-23

$0.356783

2009-09-22

$0.17198

2009-06-24

$0.151991

2009-03-25

$0.174476

2008-12-23

$0.409515

2008-09-24

$0.328857

2008-06-25

$0.2471

2008-03-25

$0.19463

2007-12-27

$0.34056

2007-09-25

$0.243146

2007-06-28

$0.279827

2007-03-23

$0.181081

2006-12-20

$0.441083

2006-09-26

$0.269328

2006-06-22

$0.27427

2006-03-24

$0.190485

2005-12-22

$0.337436

2005-09-23

$0.214171

2005-06-20

$0.202649

2005-03-24

$0.112483

2004-12-23

$0.235126

2004-09-24

$0.167854

2004-06-25

$0.217819

2004-03-26

$0.119873

2003-12-31

$0.043472

2003-12-12

$0.21115

2003-09-12

$0.133729

2003-06-13

$0.172001

2003-03-07

$0.117117

2002-12-13

$0.19784

2002-09-13

$0.168574

2002-06-14

$0.180815

2002-03-08

$0.063488

IYM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IYM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IYM

Stock not rated.

IYM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

26.78%

76.50%

0years

IYM

News
IYM

Research
IYM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IYM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

IYM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6236

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4973

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5246

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3966

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2962

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3464

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4414

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3291

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3448

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4548

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4218

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2410

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3643

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3296

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3091

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2211

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4660

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3975

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3115

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2604

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5649

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3675

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2977

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2261

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4136

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2679

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4848

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2927

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5006

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2978

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3365

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2086

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5720

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3378

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3487

2011-06-23

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1710

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3217

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2207

2010-09-22

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2180

2010-06-23

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1047

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3568

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1720

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1520

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1745

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4095

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3289

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2471

2008-06-24

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1946

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3406

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2431

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2798

2007-06-27

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1811

2007-03-22

2007-03-23

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4411

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2693

Unknown

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2743

Unknown

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1905

Unknown

2006-03-24

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3374

Unknown

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2142

Unknown

2005-09-23

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2026

Unknown

2005-06-20

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

Unknown

2005-03-24

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2351

Unknown

2004-12-23

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1679

Unknown

2004-09-24

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2178

Unknown

2004-06-25

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1199

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0435

Unknown

2003-12-31

2004-01-05

2004-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2112

Unknown

2003-12-12

2003-12-16

2003-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1337

Unknown

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1720

Unknown

2003-06-13

2003-06-17

2003-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1171

Unknown

2003-03-07

2003-03-11

2003-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1978

Unknown

2002-12-13

2002-12-17

2002-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1686

Unknown

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1808

Unknown

2002-06-14

2002-06-18

2002-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0635

Unknown

2002-03-08

2002-03-12

2002-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

IYM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X