iShares Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index Fund

Stock

IYH

Price as of:

$214.55 +0.97 +0.45%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index Fund (IYH)

IYH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.20%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.57

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get IYH DARS™ Rating

IYH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$214.55

Quote Time

Today's Volume

16,287

Open Price

$214.04

Day's Range

$213.97 - $214.71

Previous Close

$213.58

52 week low / high

$169.96 - $214.71

Percent off 52 week high

-0.07%

IYH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IYH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IYH's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

IYH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IYH's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.642592

2019-09-24

$0.754828

2019-06-17

$0.533988

2019-03-20

$0.52278

2018-12-28

$1.427753

2018-12-17

$0.575639

2018-09-26

$0.507073

2018-06-26

$0.523266

2018-03-22

$0.497515

2017-12-19

$0.540824

2017-09-26

$0.479669

2017-06-27

$0.4551

2017-03-24

$0.443023

2016-12-21

$0.512334

2016-09-26

$0.482772

2016-06-21

$0.488131

2016-03-23

$0.372267

2015-12-29

$1.282922

2015-12-24

$0.567197

2015-09-25

$0.462668

2015-06-24

$0.415253

2015-03-25

$0.304346

2014-12-24

$0.425824

2014-09-24

$0.359088

2014-06-24

$0.432334

2014-03-25

$0.292218

2013-12-27

$0.030608

2013-12-23

$0.33818

2013-09-24

$0.293492

2013-06-26

$0.342594

2013-03-25

$0.296228

2012-12-19

$0.387129

2012-09-25

$0.360078

2012-06-19

$0.325114

2012-03-26

$0.337169

2011-12-22

$0.311676

2011-09-23

$0.308466

2011-06-24

$0.261784

2011-03-25

$0.226796

2010-12-22

$0.26926

2010-09-23

$0.28643

2010-06-24

$0.279209

2010-03-25

$0.206481

2009-12-23

$0.253537

2009-09-22

$0.226126

2009-06-24

$0.230883

2009-03-25

$0.269238

2008-12-23

$0.247845

2008-09-24

$0.170011

2008-06-25

$0.24567

2008-03-25

$0.21111

2007-12-27

$0.180324

2007-09-25

$0.182446

2007-06-28

$0.303864

2007-03-23

$0.276699

2006-12-20

$0.154603

2006-09-26

$0.161972

2006-06-22

$0.14955

2006-03-24

$0.116315

2005-12-22

$0.11865

2005-09-23

$0.105475

2005-06-20

$0.118665

2005-03-24

$0.115098

2004-12-23

$0.097046

2004-09-24

$0.106053

2004-06-25

$0.099302

2004-03-26

$0.079012

2003-12-12

$0.111897

2003-09-12

$0.105673

2003-06-13

$0.10046

2003-03-07

$0.101169

2002-12-13

$0.114884

2002-09-13

$0.08055

2002-06-14

$0.080718

2002-03-08

$0.09527

IYH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IYH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IYH

Stock not rated.

IYH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.48%

-27.21%

2years

IYH

IYH

IYH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IYH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

IYH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6426

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7548

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5340

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5228

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4278

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5756

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5071

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5233

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4975

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5408

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4797

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4551

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4430

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5123

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4828

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4881

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3723

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2829

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.5672

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4627

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4153

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3043

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4258

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3591

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4323

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2922

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0306

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.3382

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2935

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3426

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2962

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3871

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3601

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3251

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3372

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3117

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3085

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2618

2011-06-23

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2268

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2693

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2864

2010-09-22

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2792

2010-06-23

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2065

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2535

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2261

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2309

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2692

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2478

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2457

2008-06-24

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2111

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1803

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1824

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3039

2007-06-27

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2767

2007-03-22

2007-03-23

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1546

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1620

Unknown

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1496

Unknown

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1163

Unknown

2006-03-24

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1187

Unknown

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1055

Unknown

2005-09-23

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1187

Unknown

2005-06-20

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1151

Unknown

2005-03-24

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0970

Unknown

2004-12-23

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1061

Unknown

2004-09-24

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0993

Unknown

2004-06-25

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0790

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1119

Unknown

2003-12-12

2003-12-16

2003-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1057

Unknown

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1005

Unknown

2003-06-13

2003-06-17

2003-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1012

Unknown

2003-03-07

2003-03-11

2003-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1149

Unknown

2002-12-13

2002-12-17

2002-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0806

Unknown

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0807

Unknown

2002-06-14

2002-06-18

2002-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0953

Unknown

2002-03-08

2002-03-12

2002-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

IYH

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

