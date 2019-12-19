Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Fund

Stock

IYE

Price as of:

$31.55 -0.03 -0.09%

Industry

Other

iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Fund (IYE)

IYE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.61%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.14

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

IYE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$31.55

Quote Time

Today's Volume

296,101

Open Price

$31.58

Day's Range

$31.52 - $31.66

Previous Close

$31.58

52 week low / high

$28.99 - $37.48

Percent off 52 week high

-15.82%

IYE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IYE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

IYE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IYE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.284961

2019-09-24

$0.276674

2019-06-17

$0.265321

2019-03-20

$0.269685

2018-12-17

$0.232567

2018-09-26

$0.237394

2018-06-26

$0.234186

2018-03-22

$0.279481

2017-12-19

$0.201195

2017-09-26

$0.43127

2017-06-27

$0.207527

2017-03-24

$0.215119

2016-12-21

$0.200358

2016-09-26

$0.213424

2016-06-21

$0.231218

2016-03-23

$0.232131

2015-12-24

$0.263938

2015-09-25

$0.281631

2015-06-24

$0.336147

2015-03-25

$0.265599

2014-12-24

$0.218228

2014-09-24

$0.258499

2014-06-24

$0.27289

2014-03-25

$0.169555

2013-12-23

$0.192954

2013-09-24

$0.18512

2013-06-26

$0.206554

2013-03-25

$0.191469

2012-12-19

$0.184293

2012-09-25

$0.167099

2012-06-19

$0.18244

2012-03-26

$0.147037

2011-12-22

$0.135397

2011-09-23

$0.145486

2011-06-24

$0.148754

2011-03-25

$0.128961

2010-12-22

$0.12397

2010-09-23

$0.128515

2010-06-24

$0.130073

2010-03-25

$0.115716

2009-12-23

$0.127715

2009-09-22

$0.122737

2009-06-24

$0.11694

2009-03-25

$0.120931

2008-12-23

$0.104302

2008-09-24

$0.11549

2008-06-25

$0.03878444444444445

2008-03-25

$0.033446666666666666

2007-12-27

$0.02838

2007-09-25

$0.030028222222222224

2007-06-28

$0.031899111111111114

2007-03-23

$0.03517933333333333

2006-12-20

$0.02834688888888889

2006-09-26

$0.027709888888888888

2006-06-22

$0.035894888888888886

2006-03-24

$0.026889666666666666

2005-12-22

$0.02066322222222222

2005-09-23

$0.02074911111111111

2005-06-20

$0.027366111111111112

2005-03-24

$0.019521333333333335

2004-12-23

$0.020399777777777777

2004-09-24

$0.021624888888888888

2004-06-25

$0.023167666666666666

2004-03-26

$0.018952888888888887

2003-12-12

$0.018722222222222223

2003-09-12

$0.02008688888888889

2003-06-13

$0.021706

2003-03-07

$0.020842555555555555

2002-12-13

$0.018194333333333333

2002-09-13

$0.017413111111111112

2002-06-14

$0.021287777777777777

2002-03-08

$0.019739333333333334

IYE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IYE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IYE

Stock not rated.

IYE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.13%

15.88%

0years

IYE

IYE

IYE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IYE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

IYE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2850

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2767

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2653

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2697

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2326

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2374

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2342

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2795

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2012

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4313

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2151

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2004

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2134

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2312

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2321

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2639

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2816

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3361

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2656

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2182

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2585

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2729

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1696

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1930

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1851

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2066

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1915

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1843

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1671

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1824

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1470

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1354

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1455

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1488

2011-06-23

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1290

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1285

2010-09-22

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1301

2010-06-23

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1157

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1277

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1227

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1169

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1209

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1043

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1155

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0388

2008-06-24

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0334

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0284

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0319

2007-06-27

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0352

2007-03-22

2007-03-23

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0283

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0277

Unknown

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0359

Unknown

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0269

Unknown

2006-03-24

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0207

Unknown

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0207

Unknown

2005-09-23

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0274

Unknown

2005-06-20

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0195

Unknown

2005-03-24

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0204

Unknown

2004-12-23

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0216

Unknown

2004-09-24

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0232

Unknown

2004-06-25

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0190

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0187

Unknown

2003-12-12

2003-12-16

2003-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0201

Unknown

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

Unknown

2003-06-13

2003-06-17

2003-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

Unknown

2003-03-07

2003-03-11

2003-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0182

Unknown

2002-12-13

2002-12-17

2002-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0174

Unknown

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

Unknown

2002-06-14

2002-06-18

2002-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0197

Unknown

2002-03-08

2002-03-12

2002-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

IYE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X