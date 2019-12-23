Best Dividend Stocks
iShares S&P Global Financial Index Fund

Stock

IXG

Price as of:

$68.47 -0.13 -0.19%

Industry

Other

iShares S&P Global Financial Index Fund (IXG)

IXG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.39%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.64

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IXG DARS™ Rating

IXG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$68.47

Quote Time

Today's Volume

15,456

Open Price

$68.56

Day's Range

$68.4 - $68.59

Previous Close

$68.6

52 week low / high

$53.62 - $69.47

Percent off 52 week high

-1.44%

IXG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IXG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Loading...

IXG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IXG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.819182

2019-06-17

$1.151518

2018-12-18

$0.637826

2018-06-19

$1.145824

2017-12-21

$0.652461

2017-06-20

$0.82804

2016-12-22

$0.408148

2016-06-21

$0.867445

2015-12-21

$0.66914

2015-06-24

$0.807915

2014-12-19

$0.529003

2014-06-24

$0.813123

2013-12-17

$0.485575

2013-06-25

$0.718874

2012-12-17

$0.416994

2012-06-20

$0.716902

2011-12-19

$0.467505

2011-06-21

$0.74341

2010-12-20

$0.407085

2010-06-21

$0.566233

2009-12-21

$0.38435

2009-06-22

$0.448713

2008-12-22

$0.65904

2008-06-23

$1.35554

2007-12-24

$2.77978

2006-12-21

$1.21208

2005-12-23

$1.196312

IXG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IXG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IXG

Stock not rated.

IXG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.70%

-8.15%

2years

IXG

IXG

IXG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IXG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

IXG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8192

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1515

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6378

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1458

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6525

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8280

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4081

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8674

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6691

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8079

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5290

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8131

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4856

2013-12-16

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7189

2013-06-24

2013-06-25

2013-06-27

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4170

2012-12-14

2012-12-17

2012-12-19

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7169

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4675

2011-12-16

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7434

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4071

2010-12-17

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5662

2010-06-18

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3844

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4487

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6590

Unknown

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3555

Unknown

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.7798

Unknown

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.2121

Unknown

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1963

Unknown

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

IXG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

