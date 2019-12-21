Best Dividend Stocks
iShares S&P Global Energy Index Fund

Stock

IXC

Price as of:

$30.54 +0.09 +0.3%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
iShares S&P Global Energy Index Fund (IXC)

IXC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.61%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.40

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IXC DARS™ Rating

IXC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$30.54

Quote Time

Today's Volume

284,000

Open Price

$30.5

Day's Range

$30.45 - $30.59

Previous Close

$30.45

52 week low / high

$27.69 - $35.03

Percent off 52 week high

-12.82%

IXC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IXC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IXC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
IXC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IXC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.700273

2019-06-17

$0.676553

2018-12-18

$0.539808

2018-06-19

$0.489127

2017-12-21

$0.55956

2017-06-20

$0.525249

2016-12-22

$0.480731

2016-06-21

$0.515914

2015-12-21

$0.530506

2015-06-24

$0.526778

2014-12-19

$0.526188

2014-06-24

$0.597149

2013-12-17

$0.543217

2013-06-25

$0.528656

2012-12-17

$0.469027

2012-06-20

$0.504876

2011-12-19

$0.437374

2011-06-21

$0.441639

2010-12-20

$0.3482

2010-06-21

$0.370543

2009-12-21

$0.42702

2009-06-22

$0.321877

2008-12-22

$0.385453

2008-06-23

$0.13379333333333332

2007-12-24

$0.3092622222222222

2006-12-21

$0.20013644444444445

2005-12-23

$0.12229411111111112

IXC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IXC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IXC

Stock not rated.

IXC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.01%

36.12%

0years

IXC

News
IXC

Research
IXC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IXC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

IXC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7003

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6766

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5398

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4891

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5596

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5252

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4807

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5159

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5305

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5268

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5262

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5971

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5432

2013-12-16

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5287

2013-06-24

2013-06-25

2013-06-27

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4690

2012-12-14

2012-12-17

2012-12-19

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5049

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4374

2011-12-16

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4416

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3482

2010-12-17

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3705

2010-06-18

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4270

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3219

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3855

Unknown

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1338

Unknown

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3093

Unknown

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2001

Unknown

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1223

Unknown

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

IXC

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

