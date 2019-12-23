Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund

Stock

IWY

Price as of:

$96.33 +0.37 +0.39%

Industry

Other

IWY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

1.07%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.02

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get IWY DARS™ Rating

IWY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$96.33

Quote Time

Today's Volume

78,291

Open Price

$96.3

Day's Range

$96.23 - $96.38

Previous Close

$95.96

52 week low / high

$66.58 - $96.38

Percent off 52 week high

-0.05%

IWY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IWY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IWY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IWY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.254893

2019-09-24

$0.266923

2019-06-17

$0.271695

2019-03-20

$0.227509

2018-12-28

$0.015411

2018-12-17

$0.252089

2018-09-26

$0.215669

2018-07-03

$0.258285

2018-03-22

$0.203491

2017-12-21

$0.279585

2017-09-26

$0.202641

2017-07-06

$0.247619

2017-03-24

$0.19143

2016-12-22

$0.225897

2016-09-26

$0.187067

2016-07-06

$0.246798

2016-03-23

$0.191865

2015-12-24

$0.219857

2015-09-25

$0.189188

2015-07-02

$0.235471

2015-03-25

$0.202081

2014-12-24

$0.187801

2014-09-24

$0.167044

2014-07-02

$0.209754

2014-03-25

$0.161898

2013-12-23

$0.199926

2013-09-24

$0.157722

2013-07-02

$0.196767

2013-03-25

$0.151033

2012-12-19

$0.21492

2012-09-24

$0.153184

2012-06-26

$0.136214

2012-03-23

$0.120347

2011-12-22

$0.144915

2011-09-23

$0.098566

2011-07-05

$0.139044

2011-03-24

$0.104113

2010-12-22

$0.098408

2010-09-23

$0.091073

2010-07-02

$0.113848

2010-03-24

$0.075774

2009-12-23

$0.108815

IWY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IWY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IWY

Stock not rated.

IWY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.18%

7.90%

9years

IWY

IWY

IWY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IWY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

IWY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2549

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2669

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2717

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2275

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0154

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2521

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2157

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2583

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2035

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2796

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2026

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2476

2017-07-05

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1914

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2259

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1871

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2468

2016-07-05

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1919

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2199

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1892

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2355

2015-07-01

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2021

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1878

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1670

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2098

2014-07-01

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1619

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1999

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1577

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1968

2013-07-01

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1510

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2149

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1532

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1362

2012-06-25

2012-06-26

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1203

2012-03-22

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

2012-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1449

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0986

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1390

2011-07-01

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1041

2011-03-23

2011-03-24

2011-03-28

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0984

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0911

2010-09-22

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1138

2010-07-01

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0758

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1088

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

IWY

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

