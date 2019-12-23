Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund

Stock

IWX

Price as of:

$58.51 +0.01 +0.02%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund (IWX)

IWX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.58%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.49

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IWX DARS™ Rating

IWX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$58.51

Quote Time

Today's Volume

32,492

Open Price

$58.58

Day's Range

$58.47 - $58.58

Previous Close

$58.5

52 week low / high

$44.67 - $58.59

Percent off 52 week high

-0.14%

IWX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IWX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IWX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IWX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.373738

2019-09-24

$0.36711

2019-06-17

$0.344337

2019-03-20

$0.277524

2018-12-17

$0.383151

2018-09-26

$0.288372

2018-07-03

$0.307816

2018-03-22

$0.291327

2017-12-21

$0.289752

2017-09-26

$0.26325

2017-07-06

$0.290365

2017-03-24

$0.268204

2016-12-22

$0.268856

2016-09-26

$0.245594

2016-07-06

$0.279076

2016-03-23

$0.251539

2015-12-24

$0.28743

2015-09-25

$0.243471

2015-07-02

$0.386465

2015-03-25

$0.23838

2014-12-24

$0.247034

2014-09-24

$0.252167

2014-07-02

$0.276309

2014-03-25

$0.198975

2013-12-23

$0.221884

2013-09-24

$0.206772

2013-07-02

$0.167254

2013-03-25

$0.165827

2012-12-19

$0.231409

2012-09-24

$0.183079

2012-06-26

$0.200963

2012-03-23

$0.228134

2011-12-22

$0.206431

2011-09-23

$0.174598

2011-07-05

$0.19586

2011-03-24

$0.134821

2010-12-22

$0.158868

2010-09-23

$0.12414

2010-07-02

$0.141368

2010-03-24

$0.086097

2009-12-23

$0.14458

IWX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IWX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IWX

Stock not rated.

IWX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.68%

17.65%

2years

IWX

IWX

IWX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IWX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

IWX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3737

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3671

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3443

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3832

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2884

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3078

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2913

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2898

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2633

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2904

2017-07-05

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2682

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2689

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2456

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2791

2016-07-05

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2515

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2874

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2435

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3865

2015-07-01

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2384

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2470

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2522

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2763

2014-07-01

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1990

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2219

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2068

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1673

2013-07-01

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1658

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2314

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1831

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2010

2012-06-25

2012-06-26

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2281

2012-03-22

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

2012-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2064

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1746

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1959

2011-07-01

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1348

2011-03-23

2011-03-24

2011-03-28

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1589

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1241

2010-09-22

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1414

2010-07-01

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0861

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1446

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

IWX

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X