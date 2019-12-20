Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Russell 3000

Stock

IWV

Price as of:

$187.16 +0.86 +0.46%

Industry

Other

IWV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.90%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.54

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get IWV DARS™ Rating

IWV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$187.16

Quote Time

Today's Volume

936,000

Open Price

$186.3

Day's Range

$186.3 - $187.16

Previous Close

$186.3

52 week low / high

$137.45 - $187.16

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

IWV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IWV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

IWV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IWV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.885273

2019-09-24

$0.766854

2019-06-17

$0.922486

2019-03-20

$0.612851

2018-12-17

$0.847029

2018-09-26

$0.765352

2018-07-03

$0.636271

2018-03-22

$0.6453

2017-12-21

$0.663757

2017-09-26

$0.614713

2017-07-06

$0.641331

2017-03-24

$0.572416

2016-12-22

$0.676105

2016-09-26

$0.485598

2016-07-06

$0.645554

2016-03-23

$0.575987

2015-12-29

$0.123299

2015-12-24

$0.652094

2015-09-25

$0.475168

2015-07-02

$0.633661

2015-03-25

$0.508322

2014-12-24

$0.581258

2014-09-24

$0.450795

2014-07-02

$0.510306

2014-03-25

$0.445299

2013-12-23

$0.519511

2013-09-24

$0.409875

2013-07-02

$0.442792

2013-03-25

$0.409329

2012-12-19

$0.588811

2012-09-24

$0.379418

2012-06-26

$0.350974

2012-03-23

$0.329972

2011-12-22

$0.425332

2011-09-23

$0.294508

2011-07-05

$0.33326

2011-03-24

$0.292027

2010-12-22

$0.353995

2010-09-23

$0.295076

2010-07-02

$0.299764

2010-03-24

$0.244161

2009-12-23

$0.345725

2009-09-22

$0.247997

2009-07-02

$0.283021

2009-03-24

$0.318254

2008-12-23

$0.329317

2008-09-24

$0.310191

2008-07-02

$0.340932

2008-03-24

$0.3301

2007-12-27

$0.35594

2007-09-25

$0.381597

2007-06-28

$0.325883

2007-03-23

$0.336727

2006-12-20

$0.337053

2006-09-26

$0.321397

2006-06-22

$0.277573

2006-03-24

$0.235375

2005-12-22

$0.358683

2005-09-23

$0.311913

2005-06-20

$0.204416

2005-03-24

$0.405674

2004-12-23

$0.44423

2004-09-24

$0.244441

2004-06-25

$0.20485

2004-03-26

$0.213339

2003-12-12

$0.282084

2003-09-12

$0.196513

2003-06-13

$0.230256

2003-03-07

$0.171033

2002-12-13

$0.20617

2002-09-13

$0.309521

2002-06-14

$0.199171

2002-03-08

$0.144603

IWV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IWV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IWV

Stock not rated.

IWV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.11%

22.36%

2years

IWV

IWV

IWV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IWV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

IWV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8853

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7669

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9225

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6129

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8470

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7654

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6363

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6453

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6638

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6147

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6413

2017-07-05

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5724

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6761

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4856

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6456

2016-07-05

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5760

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1233

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.6521

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4752

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6337

2015-07-01

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5083

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5813

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4508

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5103

2014-07-01

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4453

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5195

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4099

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4428

2013-07-01

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4093

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5888

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3794

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3510

2012-06-25

2012-06-26

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2012-03-22

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

2012-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4253

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2945

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3333

2011-07-01

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2920

2011-03-23

2011-03-24

2011-03-28

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3540

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2951

2010-09-22

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2998

2010-07-01

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2442

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3457

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2480

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2830

2009-07-01

2009-07-02

2009-07-07

2009-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3183

2009-03-23

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3293

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3102

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3409

2008-07-01

2008-07-02

2008-07-07

2008-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3301

2008-03-20

2008-03-24

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3559

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3816

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3259

2007-06-27

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3367

2007-03-22

2007-03-23

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3371

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3214

Unknown

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2776

Unknown

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2354

Unknown

2006-03-24

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3587

Unknown

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3119

Unknown

2005-09-23

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2044

Unknown

2005-06-20

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4057

Unknown

2005-03-24

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4442

Unknown

2004-12-23

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2444

Unknown

2004-09-24

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2049

Unknown

2004-06-25

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2133

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2821

Unknown

2003-12-12

2003-12-16

2003-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1965

Unknown

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2303

Unknown

2003-06-13

2003-06-17

2003-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1710

Unknown

2003-03-07

2003-03-11

2003-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2062

Unknown

2002-12-13

2002-12-17

2002-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3095

Unknown

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1992

Unknown

2002-06-14

2002-06-18

2002-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1446

Unknown

2002-03-08

2002-03-12

2002-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

IWV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

