iShares Russell Midcap Value Index

Stock

IWS

Price as of:

$94.49 -0.03 -0.03%

Industry

Other

IWS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.36%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.21

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

16 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get IWS DARS™ Rating

IWS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$94.49

Quote Time

Today's Volume

353,588

Open Price

$94.75

Day's Range

$94.33 - $94.75

Previous Close

$94.52

52 week low / high

$71.9 - $94.75

Percent off 52 week high

-0.27%

IWS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IWS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

IWS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IWS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.552681

2019-09-24

$0.479334

2019-06-17

$0.43839

2019-03-20

$0.392094

2018-12-17

$0.474628

2018-09-26

$0.586873

2018-07-03

$0.496337

2018-03-22

$0.370819

2017-12-21

$0.500709

2017-09-26

$0.44101

2017-07-06

$0.43775

2017-03-24

$0.366095

2016-12-22

$0.572877

2016-09-26

$0.299764

2016-07-06

$0.417943

2016-03-23

$0.39773

2015-12-24

$0.500215

2015-09-25

$0.276811

2015-07-02

$0.39973

2015-03-25

$0.293134

2014-12-24

$0.46972

2014-09-24

$0.234678

2014-07-02

$0.357645

2014-03-25

$0.2979

2013-12-23

$0.398945

2013-09-24

$0.204604

2013-07-02

$0.311961

2013-03-25

$0.207728

2012-12-19

$0.385259

2012-09-24

$0.21973

2012-06-26

$0.236656

2012-03-23

$0.20945

2011-12-22

$0.287022

2011-09-23

$0.187481

2011-07-05

$0.246272

2011-03-24

$0.199911

2010-12-22

$0.27593

2010-09-23

$0.270701

2010-07-02

$0.181232

2010-03-24

$0.150149

2009-12-23

$0.248674

2009-09-22

$0.132692

2009-07-02

$0.207856

2009-03-24

$0.183715

2008-12-23

$0.28948

2008-09-24

$0.211652

2008-07-02

$0.087181

2008-03-24

$0.03822111111111111

2007-12-27

$0.11397955555555556

2007-09-25

$0.07173433333333333

2007-06-28

$0.0900988888888889

2007-03-23

$0.08285833333333334

2006-12-20

$0.10931555555555555

2006-09-26

$0.06600511111111111

2006-06-22

$0.06061688888888889

2006-03-24

$0.062309444444444445

2005-12-22

$0.095959

2005-09-23

$0.059831555555555554

2005-06-20

$0.047393222222222225

2005-03-24

$0.06686211111111111

2004-12-23

$0.05849566666666667

2004-09-24

$0.052580777777777775

2004-06-25

$0.041417

2004-03-26

$0.03992188888888889

2003-12-12

$0.05350666666666667

2003-09-12

$0.036065

2003-06-13

$0.043152

2003-03-07

$0.02947588888888889

2002-12-13

$0.047767333333333335

IWS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IWS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IWS

Stock not rated.

IWS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.40%

14.63%

16years

IWS

IWS

IWS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IWS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

IWS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5527

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4793

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4384

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3921

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4746

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5869

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4963

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3708

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5007

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4410

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4378

2017-07-05

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3661

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5729

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2998

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4179

2016-07-05

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3977

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5002

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2768

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3997

2015-07-01

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2931

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4697

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2347

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3576

2014-07-01

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2979

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3989

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2046

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2013-07-01

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2077

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3853

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2197

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2367

2012-06-25

2012-06-26

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2095

2012-03-22

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

2012-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2870

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2463

2011-07-01

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1999

2011-03-23

2011-03-24

2011-03-28

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2759

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2707

2010-09-22

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1812

2010-07-01

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1501

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2487

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1327

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2079

2009-07-01

2009-07-02

2009-07-07

2009-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1837

2009-03-23

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2895

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2117

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0872

2008-07-01

2008-07-02

2008-07-07

2008-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0382

2008-03-20

2008-03-24

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1140

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0717

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0901

2007-06-28

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0829

2007-03-22

2007-03-23

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1093

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0660

Unknown

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0606

Unknown

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0623

Unknown

2006-03-24

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

Unknown

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0598

Unknown

2005-09-23

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0474

Unknown

2005-06-20

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0669

Unknown

2005-03-24

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0585

Unknown

2004-12-23

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0526

Unknown

2004-09-24

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0414

Unknown

2004-06-25

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0399

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0535

Unknown

2003-12-12

2003-12-16

2003-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0361

Unknown

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0432

Unknown

2003-06-13

2003-06-17

2003-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0295

Unknown

2003-03-07

2003-03-11

2003-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0478

Unknown

2002-12-13

2002-12-17

2002-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

IWS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

X