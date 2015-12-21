Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

iShares Russell 2000 Index Fund

Stock

IWM

Price as of:

$165.02 +0.32 +0.19%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM)

IWM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.45%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.39

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IWM DARS™ Rating

IWM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$165.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

14,386,831

Open Price

$165.06

Day's Range

$164.32 - $165.28

Previous Close

$164.7

52 week low / high

$125.81 - $165.28

Percent off 52 week high

-0.16%

IWM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IWM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IWM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
IWM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IWM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.597343

2019-09-24

$0.543712

2019-06-17

$0.532987

2019-03-20

$0.412056

2018-12-17

$0.469335

2018-09-26

$0.450367

2018-07-03

$0.595159

2018-03-22

$0.362366

2017-12-21

$0.5793

2017-09-26

$0.348518

2017-07-06

$0.609105

2017-03-24

$0.386774

2016-12-22

$0.562956

2016-09-26

$0.344256

2016-07-06

$0.620541

2016-03-23

$0.326642

2015-12-24

$0.495829

2015-09-25

$0.324229

2015-07-02

$0.529172

2015-03-25

$0.383175

2014-12-24

$0.445013

2014-09-24

$0.304608

2014-07-02

$0.459278

2014-03-25

$0.302091

2013-12-23

$0.436734

2013-09-24

$0.283384

2013-07-02

$0.430151

2013-03-25

$0.264

2012-12-19

$0.726609

2012-09-24

$0.331634

2012-06-26

$0.377165

2012-03-23

$0.251347

2011-12-22

$0.359546

2011-09-23

$0.249838

2011-07-05

$0.25183

2011-03-24

$0.168933

2010-12-22

$0.356995

2010-09-23

$0.165337

2010-07-02

$0.19937

2010-03-24

$0.171814

2009-12-23

$0.253162

2009-09-22

$0.145339

2009-07-02

$0.180708

2009-03-24

$0.140529

2008-12-23

$0.360973

2008-09-24

$0.149784

2008-07-02

$0.256863

2008-03-24

$0.11043

2007-12-27

$0.26724

2007-09-25

$0.194981

2007-06-28

$0.158996

2007-03-23

$0.153522

2006-12-20

$0.329223

2006-09-26

$0.231031

2006-06-22

$0.105185

2006-03-24

$0.168674

2005-12-22

$0.260943

2005-09-23

$0.197739

2005-06-20

$0.14641

2005-03-24

$0.137036

2004-12-23

$0.10277775

2004-09-24

$0.06617075

2004-06-25

$0.07615325

2004-03-26

$0.05223875

2003-12-12

$0.0936685

2003-09-12

$0.059278

2003-06-13

$0.03738775

2003-03-07

$0.04000975

2002-12-13

$0.0952585

2002-09-13

$0.06398175

2002-06-14

$0.0603415

2002-03-08

$0.028753

IWM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IWM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IWM

Stock not rated.

IWM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.82%

27.28%

0years

IWM

News
IWM

Research
IWM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IWM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

IWM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5973

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5437

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5330

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4121

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4693

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4504

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5952

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3624

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5793

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3485

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6091

2017-07-05

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3868

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5630

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3443

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6205

2016-07-05

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3266

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4958

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3242

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5292

2015-07-01

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3832

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3046

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4593

2014-07-01

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3021

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4367

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2834

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4302

2013-07-01

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2640

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7266

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3316

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3772

2012-06-25

2012-06-26

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2513

2012-03-22

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

2012-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3595

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2498

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2518

2011-07-01

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1689

2011-03-23

2011-03-24

2011-03-28

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3570

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1653

2010-09-22

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1994

2010-07-01

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1718

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2532

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1453

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1807

2009-07-01

2009-07-02

2009-07-07

2009-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1405

2009-03-23

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3610

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1498

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2569

2008-07-01

2008-07-02

2008-07-07

2008-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1104

2008-03-20

2008-03-24

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2672

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1590

2007-06-27

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1535

2007-03-22

2007-03-23

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3292

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2310

Unknown

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1052

Unknown

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1687

Unknown

2006-03-24

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2609

Unknown

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1977

Unknown

2005-09-23

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1464

Unknown

2005-06-20

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1370

Unknown

2005-03-24

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1028

Unknown

2004-12-23

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0662

Unknown

2004-09-24

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0762

Unknown

2004-06-25

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0522

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0937

Unknown

2003-12-12

2003-12-16

2003-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0593

Unknown

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0374

Unknown

2003-06-13

2003-06-17

2003-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

Unknown

2003-03-07

2003-03-11

2003-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0953

Unknown

2002-12-13

2002-12-17

2002-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

Unknown

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0603

Unknown

2002-06-14

2002-06-18

2002-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

Unknown

2002-03-08

2002-03-12

2002-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

IWM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X