iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund

Stock

IWL

Price as of:

$74.23 +0.03 +0.04%

Industry

Other

iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund (IWL)

IWL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.88%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IWL DARS™ Rating

IWL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$74.23

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,792

Open Price

$74.31

Day's Range

$74.19 - $74.37

Previous Close

$74.2

52 week low / high

$54.61 - $74.37

Percent off 52 week high

-0.19%

IWL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IWL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IWL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IWL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.349358

2019-09-24

$0.326418

2019-06-17

$0.394011

2019-03-20

$0.275535

2018-12-17

$0.310258

2018-09-26

$0.277587

2018-07-03

$0.285036

2018-03-22

$0.253566

2017-12-21

$0.262641

2017-09-26

$0.250054

2017-07-06

$0.276656

2017-03-24

$0.247528

2016-12-22

$0.261491

2016-09-26

$0.199887

2016-07-06

$0.2965

2016-03-23

$0.241814

2015-12-24

$0.269585

2015-09-25

$0.209042

2015-07-02

$0.249498

2015-03-25

$0.276714

2014-12-24

$0.156991

2014-09-24

$0.273921

2014-07-02

$0.172317

2014-03-25

$0.190847

2013-12-23

$0.22904

2013-09-24

$0.18016

2013-07-02

$0.184477

2013-03-25

$0.17151

2012-12-19

$0.559071

2012-09-24

$0.23374

2012-06-26

$0.25

2012-03-23

$0.142996

2011-12-22

$0.175845

2011-09-23

$0.13615

2011-07-05

$0.051213

2011-03-24

$0.194185

2010-12-22

$0.144818

2010-09-23

$0.114343

2010-07-02

$0.120903

2010-03-24

$0.094233

2009-12-23

$0.155065

IWL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IWL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IWL

Stock not rated.

IWL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.81%

24.06%

2years

IWL

IWL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IWL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

IWL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3494

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3264

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3940

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2755

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3103

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2776

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2536

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2626

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2501

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2767

2017-07-05

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2475

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2615

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1999

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2965

2016-07-05

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2418

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2696

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2090

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2495

2015-07-01

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2767

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1570

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2739

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1723

2014-07-01

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1908

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2290

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1802

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1845

2013-07-01

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1715

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5591

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2337

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-06-25

2012-06-26

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1430

2012-03-22

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

2012-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1758

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1362

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0512

2011-07-01

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1942

2011-03-23

2011-03-24

2011-03-28

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1448

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1143

2010-09-22

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1209

2010-07-01

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0942

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1551

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

IWL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

