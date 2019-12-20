Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Stock

IUSG

Price as of:

$66.95 +0.38 +0.57%

Industry

Other

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)

IUSG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.54%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.03

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

13 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IUSG DARS™ Rating

IUSG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$66.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

569,900

Open Price

$66.62

Day's Range

$66.58 - $66.99

Previous Close

$66.57

52 week low / high

$49.14 - $66.99

Percent off 52 week high

-0.06%

IUSG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IUSG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

IUSG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IUSG's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.256499

2019-09-24

$0.238845

2019-06-17

$0.265816

2019-03-20

$0.197899

2018-12-17

$0.191084

2018-09-26

$0.1812

2018-06-26

$0.165684

2018-03-22

$0.159564

2017-12-19

$0.189652

2017-09-26

$0.198948

2017-06-27

$0.169326

2017-03-24

$0.131946

2016-12-22

$0.154841

2016-09-26

$0.132704

2016-07-06

$0.085393

2016-03-23

$0.08763725

2015-12-24

$0.0591555

2015-09-25

$0.0568395

2015-07-02

$0.06906025

2015-03-25

$0.077537

2014-12-24

$0.06206675

2014-09-24

$0.05999075

2014-07-02

$0.06384775

2014-03-25

$0.0508455

2013-12-23

$0.060661

2013-09-24

$0.05136325

2013-07-02

$0.05467325

2013-03-25

$0.04914775

2012-12-19

$0.07879825

2012-09-24

$0.05030925

2012-06-26

$0.04069075

2012-03-23

$0.03841725

2011-12-22

$0.04316

2011-09-23

$0.03729425

2011-07-05

$0.039364

2011-03-24

$0.034965

2010-12-22

$0.03859475

2010-09-23

$0.030339

2010-07-02

$0.03780725

2010-03-24

$0.030975

2009-12-23

$0.036757

2009-09-22

$0.028672

2009-07-02

$0.035147

2009-03-24

$0.0312565

2008-12-23

$0.031291

2008-09-24

$0.0255835

2008-07-02

$0.0252075

2008-03-24

$0.02953

2007-12-27

$0.02178

2007-09-25

$0.027832

2007-06-28

$0.027772

2007-03-23

$0.027469

2006-12-20

$0.020807

2006-09-26

$0.02652225

2006-06-22

$0.023425

2006-03-24

$0.0218695

2005-12-22

$0.025343

2005-09-23

$0.01902275

2005-06-20

$0.0103495

2005-03-24

$0.03182325

2004-12-23

$0.05123125

2004-09-24

$0.018742

2004-06-25

$0.015848

2004-03-26

$0.01622875

2003-12-12

$0.01935225

2003-09-12

$0.01404

2003-06-13

$0.016169

2003-03-07

$0.0128955

2002-12-13

$0.01921875

2002-09-13

$0.01317

2002-06-14

$0.009255

2002-03-08

$0.0177725

IUSG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IUSG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IUSG

Stock not rated.

IUSG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

30.60%

47.09%

13years

IUSG

IUSG

IUSG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IUSG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

IUSG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2565

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2388

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2658

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1979

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1911

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1812

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1657

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1596

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1897

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1989

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1693

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1319

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1548

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1327

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0854

2016-07-05

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0876

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0592

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0568

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0691

2015-07-01

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0621

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0638

2014-07-01

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0508

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0607

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0514

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0547

2013-07-01

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0491

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0788

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0503

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0407

2012-06-25

2012-06-26

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0384

2012-03-22

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

2012-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0432

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0373

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0394

2011-07-01

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2011-03-23

2011-03-24

2011-03-28

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0386

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0303

2010-09-22

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

2010-07-01

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0310

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0368

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0287

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0351

2009-07-01

2009-07-02

2009-07-07

2009-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2009-03-23

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0256

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0252

2008-07-01

2008-07-02

2008-07-07

2008-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0295

2008-03-20

2008-03-24

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0218

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0278

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0278

2007-06-27

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

2007-03-22

2007-03-23

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0265

Unknown

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0234

Unknown

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0219

Unknown

2006-03-24

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0253

Unknown

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0190

Unknown

2005-09-23

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0103

Unknown

2005-06-20

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0318

Unknown

2005-03-24

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0512

Unknown

2004-12-23

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0187

Unknown

2004-09-24

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0158

Unknown

2004-06-25

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0162

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0194

Unknown

2003-12-12

2003-12-16

2003-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0140

Unknown

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0162

Unknown

2003-06-13

2003-06-17

2003-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0129

Unknown

2003-03-07

2003-03-11

2003-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0192

Unknown

2002-12-13

2002-12-17

2002-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0132

Unknown

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0093

Unknown

2002-06-14

2002-06-18

2002-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

Unknown

2002-03-08

2002-03-12

2002-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

IUSG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X