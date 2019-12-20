Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Stock

IUSB

Price as of:

$52.02 -0.13 -0.25%

Industry

Other

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

IUSB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.71%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.42

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IUSB DARS™ Rating

IUSB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$52.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

196,900

Open Price

$52.0

Day's Range

$51.97 - $52.06

Previous Close

$52.15

52 week low / high

$48.94 - $52.84

Percent off 52 week high

-1.55%

IUSB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IUSB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IUSB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
IUSB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IUSB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.11797

2019-12-02

$0.122261

2019-11-01

$0.129311

2019-10-01

$0.131101

2019-09-03

$0.132764

2019-08-01

$0.133179

2019-07-01

$0.134841

2019-06-03

$0.139727

2019-05-01

$0.132909

2019-04-01

$0.134934

2019-03-01

$0.135954

2019-02-01

$0.137442

2018-12-18

$0.0982

2018-12-03

$0.125936

2018-11-01

$0.135617

2018-10-01

$0.125139

2018-09-04

$0.120037

2018-08-01

$0.130372

2018-07-02

$0.122606

2018-06-01

$0.128336

2018-05-01

$0.123488

2018-04-02

$0.122737

2018-03-01

$0.119518

2018-02-01

$0.11628

2017-12-21

$0.022879

2017-12-01

$0.118668

2017-11-01

$0.109875

2017-10-02

$0.118088

2017-09-01

$0.119063

2017-08-01

$0.119066

2017-07-03

$0.11565

2017-06-01

$0.118858

2017-05-01

$0.120696

2017-04-03

$0.114821

2017-03-01

$0.113644

2017-02-01

$0.111754

2016-12-22

$0.077391

2016-12-01

$0.107145

2016-12-01

$0.036288

2016-11-01

$0.105307

2016-10-03

$0.103743

2016-09-01

$0.107285

2016-08-01

$0.118605

2016-07-01

$0.0540355

2016-06-01

$0.050447

2016-05-02

$0.05595

2016-04-01

$0.05652475

2016-03-01

$0.05417125

2016-02-01

$0.05373425

2015-12-24

$0.0228415

2015-12-01

$0.0372655

2015-11-02

$0.03397025

2015-10-01

$0.0346105

2015-09-01

$0.04146725

2015-08-03

$0.04524625

2015-07-01

$0.04789425

2015-06-01

$0.04762975

2015-05-01

$0.0433185

2015-04-01

$0.05220875

2015-03-02

$0.03722375

2015-02-02

$0.04066575

2014-12-24

$0.045101

2014-12-01

$0.04149025

2014-12-01

$0.088061

2014-11-03

$0.0395175

2014-10-01

$0.0380225

2014-09-02

$0.0368335

2014-08-01

$0.05998775

IUSB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IUSB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IUSB

Stock not rated.

IUSB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.02%

-3.58%

4years

IUSB

News
IUSB

Research
IUSB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IUSB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

IUSB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1180

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1223

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1293

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1311

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1328

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1332

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1348

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1397

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1329

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1349

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1374

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0982

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1259

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1356

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1251

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1304

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1226

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1283

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1235

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1227

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1195

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1163

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0229

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1187

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1099

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1181

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1191

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1191

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1157

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1189

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1207

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1148

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1136

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1118

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0774

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0363

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1071

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1053

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1037

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1073

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0504

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0565

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0542

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0537

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0228

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0373

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0346

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0452

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0476

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0433

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0522

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0372

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0407

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0451

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0881

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0368

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

IUSB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

X