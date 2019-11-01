Best Dividend Stocks
BlackRock Investments Canada Inc - BlackRock iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF

Stock

ISMKF

Price as of:

$28.13 +1.02 +3.76%

Industry

Other

BlackRock Investments Canada Inc - BlackRock iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF (ISMKF)

ISMKF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.70%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.89

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ISMKF DARS™ Rating

ISMKF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$28.13

Quote Time

Today's Volume

700

Open Price

$28.13

Day's Range

$28.13 - $28.13

Previous Close

$27.11

52 week low / high

$27.11 - $28.13

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

ISMKF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ISMKF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ISMKF's Upcoming Dividend

ISMKF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ISMKF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.4713

2019-06-19

$0.1868

2019-03-25

$0.056

2018-12-28

$0.0037

2018-09-19

$0.6222

2018-06-25

$0.1866

2018-03-23

$0.0728

2017-12-28

$0.116

2017-09-25

$0.4763

2017-06-23

$0.1032

2017-03-24

$0.0665

2016-09-14

$0.3411

2016-06-15

$0.1753

2016-03-16

$0.119

2015-12-29

$0.1459

2015-09-16

$0.2785

2015-06-17

$0.126

2015-03-18

$0.1004

2014-12-29

$0.2974

2014-09-17

$0.1361

2014-06-18

$0.1384

2014-03-19

$0.0898

2013-12-27

$0.4201

2013-09-18

$0.0978

2013-06-19

$0.0973

2013-03-21

$0.0976

2012-12-24

$0.6026

2012-06-26

$0.244

2011-12-23

$0.3124 (CAD)

2010-12-24

$0.0 (CAD)

2010-12-24

$0.094 (CAD)

2009-12-24

$1.3631 (CAD)

2009-12-24

$0.32 (CAD)

ISMKF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ISMKF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ISMKF

Stock not rated.

ISMKF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

43.69%

112.94%

2years

ISMKF

News
ISMKF

Research
ISMKF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ISMKF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ISMKF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4713

2019-09-18

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1868

2019-06-13

2019-06-19

2019-06-20

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0560

2019-03-19

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0037

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6222

2018-09-13

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1866

2018-06-19

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0728

2018-03-19

2018-03-23

2018-03-26

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1160

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4763

2017-09-13

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2017-06-14

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0665

2017-03-15

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000 (CAD)

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3411

2016-09-07

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1753

2016-06-08

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1190

2016-03-10

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1459

2015-12-21

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2785

2015-09-09

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2015-06-10

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1004

2015-03-11

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2974

2014-12-18

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1361

2014-09-10

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1384

2014-06-11

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0898

2014-03-12

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4201

2013-12-23

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0978

2013-09-09

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0973

2013-06-10

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0976

2013-03-12

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6026

2012-12-17

2012-12-24

2012-12-28

2013-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000 (CAD)

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2440

2012-06-19

2012-06-26

2012-06-28

2012-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3124 (CAD)

2011-12-19

2011-12-23

2011-12-29

2012-01-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0940 (CAD)

2010-12-17

2010-12-24

2010-12-30

2011-01-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000 (CAD)

2010-12-17

2010-12-24

2010-12-30

2010-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.3200 (CAD)

2009-12-18

2009-12-24

2009-12-30

2010-01-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.3631 (CAD)

2009-12-18

2009-12-24

2009-12-30

2009-12-31

Initial, Capital Gain

Regular

Annual

ISMKF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

