FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund

Stock

IQDE

Price as of:

$22.72 -0.03 -0.13%

Industry

Other

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (IQDE)

IQDE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

5.40%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.23

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get IQDE DARS™ Rating

IQDE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.72

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,055

Open Price

$22.74

Day's Range

$22.7 - $22.74

Previous Close

$22.75

52 week low / high

$19.86 - $22.79

Percent off 52 week high

-0.31%

IQDE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IQDE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

IQDE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IQDE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.306988

2019-06-21

$0.469544

2019-03-15

$0.141575

2018-12-21

$0.199246

2018-09-24

$0.292264

2018-06-18

$0.464095

2018-03-19

$0.100446

2017-12-21

$0.416207

2017-09-18

$0.22521

2017-06-19

$0.416689

2017-03-20

$0.092284

2016-12-22

$0.170666

2016-09-19

$0.183893

2016-06-20

$0.354526

2016-03-21

$0.0909

2015-12-29

$0.232057

2015-09-18

$0.253129

2015-06-19

$0.45974

2015-03-20

$0.09932

2014-12-29

$0.09378

2014-09-19

$0.214386

2014-06-20

$0.483799

2014-03-21

$0.190194

2013-12-27

$0.126973

2013-09-03

$0.093017

2013-06-03

$0.264064

IQDE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IQDE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IQDE

Stock not rated.

IQDE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

15.35%

16.28%

0years

IQDE

IQDE

IQDE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IQDE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

IQDE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3070

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4695

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1416

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1992

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2923

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4641

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1004

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4162

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2252

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4167

2017-06-16

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0923

2017-03-17

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1707

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1839

2016-09-16

2016-09-19

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3545

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0909

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2321

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2531

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4597

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0993

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2144

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4838

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1902

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1270

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0930

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2641

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Initial

Regular

Quarter

IQDE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X