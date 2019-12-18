Best Dividend Stocks
Insight Select Income Fund

Stock

INSI

Price as of:

$20.56 +0.06 +0.29%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)

INSI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.57%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.53

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get INSI DARS™ Rating

INSI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.56

Quote Time

Today's Volume

19,730

Open Price

$20.56

Day's Range

$20.48 - $20.59

Previous Close

$20.5

52 week low / high

$17.4 - $20.99

Percent off 52 week high

-2.05%

INSI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2316

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 20

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2316

2019-12-11

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-27

Regular

$0.1315

2019-12-11

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-27

Regular

$0.0928

2019-12-11

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-27

Regular

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

INSI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast INSI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-20

$0.2316

2019-12-20

$0.1315

2019-12-20

$0.0928

2019-10-02

$0.2

2019-07-18

$0.2

2019-04-04

$0.2

2019-04-04

$0.14

2018-12-27

$0.2

2018-10-02

$0.2

2018-07-19

$0.2

2018-04-04

$0.2

2017-12-27

$0.2

2017-12-27

$0.1367

2017-12-27

$0.1045

2017-09-28

$0.2

2017-07-19

$0.2

2017-04-03

$0.2

2016-12-19

$0.2

2016-09-28

$0.225

2016-07-20

$0.225

2016-04-04

$0.25

2015-12-21

$0.25

2015-09-30

$0.25

2015-07-22

$0.25

2015-04-06

$0.265

2014-12-22

$0.265

2014-10-01

$0.265

2014-07-23

$0.265

2014-04-02

$0.265

2013-12-17

$0.265

2013-10-02

$0.265

2013-07-24

$0.265

2013-04-02

$0.265

2012-12-12

$0.265

2012-10-03

$0.265

2012-07-24

$0.265

2012-04-02

$0.2875

2011-12-27

$0.2875

2011-10-05

$0.2875

2011-07-13

$0.2875

2011-04-04

$0.2875

2010-12-15

$0.2875

2010-10-04

$0.2875

2010-07-26

$0.2875

2010-04-05

$0.2875

2009-12-16

$0.2875

2009-09-30

$0.2875

2009-07-15

$0.2875

2009-04-01

$0.2875

2008-12-17

$0.2875

2008-10-01

$0.2875

2008-07-23

$0.2875

2008-04-02

$0.2875

2007-12-19

$0.2875

2007-10-03

$0.2875

2007-07-10

$0.2875

2007-04-03

$0.2875

2006-12-18

$0.2875

2006-10-04

$0.2875

2006-07-05

$0.2875

2006-04-04

$0.2875

2005-12-21

$0.2875

2005-10-05

$0.2875

2005-07-05

$0.2875

2005-04-06

$0.2875

2004-12-21

$0.3125

2004-09-21

$0.3125

2004-07-06

$0.3125

2004-04-06

$0.3125

2003-12-26

$0.3125

2003-09-23

$0.34

2003-07-01

$0.34

2003-04-01

$0.34

2002-12-24

$0.34

2002-09-24

$0.35

2002-07-02

$0.35

2002-04-02

$0.35

2001-12-26

$0.35

2001-09-25

$0.3625

2001-07-03

$0.3625

2001-04-03

$0.3625

2000-12-27

$0.3625

2000-09-26

$0.3625

2000-07-05

$0.3625

2000-04-04

$0.3625

1999-12-28

$0.3625

1999-09-28

$0.3625

1999-07-01

$0.3625

1999-04-06

$0.38

1998-12-29

$0.38

1998-09-28

$0.38

1998-06-26

$0.38

1998-04-07

$0.38

1997-12-16

$0.38

1997-09-26

$0.38

1997-06-27

$0.38

1997-04-08

$0.39

1996-12-19

$0.39

1996-09-18

$0.39

1996-06-28

$0.39

1996-04-09

$0.39

1995-12-21

$0.41

1995-09-22

$0.41

1995-06-30

$0.43

1995-04-11

$0.43

1992-12-23

$0.32 ()

INSI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

INSI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for INSI

Stock not rated.

INSI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-16.39%

-34.25%

0years

INSI

INSI

INSI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

INSI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1992

INSI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0928

2019-12-11

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1315

2019-12-11

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2316

2019-12-11

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-09-12

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

2019-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-06-12

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

2019-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2019-03-18

2019-04-04

2019-04-05

2019-05-08

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-03-18

2019-04-04

2019-04-05

2019-05-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-12-12

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-09-19

2018-10-02

2018-10-03

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-06-18

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-03-07

2018-04-04

2018-04-05

2018-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1045

2017-12-15

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-18

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1367

2017-12-15

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-18

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-12-15

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-09-13

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-06-14

2017-07-19

2017-07-21

2017-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-03-08

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-12-07

2016-12-19

2016-12-21

2017-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2016-09-14

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-11-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2016-06-15

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-03-02

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-12-09

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2016-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-09-10

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-11-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-06-17

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2015-03-05

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

2015-05-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2014-12-10

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2015-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2014-09-10

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-11-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2014-06-18

2014-07-23

2014-07-25

2014-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2014-03-12

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2013-12-04

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2014-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2013-09-13

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

2013-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2013-06-26

2013-07-24

2013-07-26

2013-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2013-03-06

2013-04-02

2013-04-04

2013-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2012-09-12

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-11-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2012-06-28

2012-07-24

2012-07-26

2012-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2012-03-07

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2011-12-14

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

2012-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2011-09-14

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

2011-11-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2011-06-15

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2011-03-09

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

2011-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2010-12-08

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2011-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2010-09-08

2010-10-04

2010-10-06

2010-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2010-07-16

2010-07-26

2010-07-28

2010-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2010-03-10

2010-04-05

2010-04-07

2010-05-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2009-12-09

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2010-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2009-09-09

2009-09-30

2009-10-02

2009-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2009-06-17

2009-07-15

2009-07-17

2009-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2009-03-12

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2008-12-10

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2009-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2008-09-10

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2008-06-25

2008-07-23

2008-07-25

2008-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2008-03-12

2008-04-02

2008-04-04

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2007-12-12

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2007-09-12

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

2007-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2007-06-18

2007-07-10

2007-07-12

2007-08-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2007-03-14

2007-04-03

2007-04-05

2007-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2006-12-12

2006-12-18

2006-12-20

2007-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2006-09-12

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

2006-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2006-06-15

2006-07-05

2006-07-07

2006-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2006-03-14

2006-04-04

2006-04-06

2006-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2005-12-15

2005-12-21

2005-12-23

2006-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2005-09-30

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

2005-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2005-06-23

2005-07-05

2005-07-07

2005-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2005-03-14

2005-04-06

2005-04-08

2005-05-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2005-01-14

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2005-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2004-09-15

2004-09-21

2004-09-23

2004-11-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2004-06-16

2004-07-06

2004-07-08

2004-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2004-03-16

2004-04-06

2004-04-08

2004-05-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2003-12-17

2003-12-26

2003-12-30

2004-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

Unknown

2003-09-23

2003-09-25

2003-11-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

Unknown

2003-07-01

2003-07-03

2003-08-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

Unknown

2003-04-01

2003-04-03

2003-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

Unknown

2002-12-24

2002-12-27

2003-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

Unknown

2002-09-24

2002-09-26

2002-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

Unknown

2002-07-02

2002-07-05

2002-08-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

Unknown

2002-04-02

2002-04-04

2002-05-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

Unknown

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2002-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

Unknown

2001-09-25

2001-09-27

2001-11-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

Unknown

2001-07-03

2001-07-06

2001-08-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

Unknown

2001-04-03

2001-04-05

2001-05-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

Unknown

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2000-09-14

2000-09-26

2000-09-28

2000-11-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2000-06-22

2000-07-05

2000-07-07

2000-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

Unknown

2000-04-04

2000-04-06

2000-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

1999-12-16

1999-12-28

1999-12-30

2000-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

1999-09-16

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

1999-06-25

1999-07-01

1999-07-06

1999-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

1999-03-22

1999-04-06

1999-04-08

1999-05-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

1998-12-15

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

1998-09-17

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

1998-06-08

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-08-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

1998-03-26

1998-04-07

1998-04-09

1998-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

1997-12-11

1997-12-16

1997-12-18

1998-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

1997-09-18

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-11-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

1997-06-24

1997-06-27

1997-07-01

1997-08-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1997-03-24

1997-04-08

1997-04-10

1997-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1996-12-12

1996-12-19

1996-12-23

1997-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1996-09-13

1996-09-18

1996-09-20

1996-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1996-06-20

1996-06-28

1996-07-02

1996-08-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1996-04-08

1996-04-09

1996-04-11

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

1995-12-15

1995-12-21

1995-12-26

1996-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

1995-09-14

1995-09-22

1995-09-26

1995-11-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

1995-06-22

1995-06-30

1995-07-05

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

1995-04-06

1995-04-11

1995-04-18

1995-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200 ()

1992-12-15

1992-12-23

1992-12-30

1993-01-19

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

INSI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

