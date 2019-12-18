Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR Income Allocation ETF

Stock

INKM

Price as of:

$34.55 +0.06 +0.17%

Industry

Other

SPDR Income Allocation ETF (INKM)

INKM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.74%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.29

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

INKM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.55

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,743

Open Price

$34.54

Day's Range

$34.51 - $34.56

Previous Close

$34.49

52 week low / high

$30.18 - $34.57

Percent off 52 week high

-0.06%

INKM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

INKM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

INKM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast INKM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.322703

2019-06-25

$0.460876

2019-03-19

$0.22365

2018-12-27

$0.633004

2018-09-24

$0.255446

2018-06-25

$0.298756

2018-03-23

$0.061077

2017-12-27

$0.452691

2017-09-29

$0.200153

2017-06-30

$0.300753

2017-03-31

$0.089316

2016-12-28

$0.454856

2016-09-30

$0.13

2016-06-30

$0.261717

2016-03-31

$0.185097

2015-12-29

$0.413382

2015-09-30

$0.198994

2015-06-30

$0.28394

2015-03-31

$0.124862

2014-12-29

$0.387245

2014-09-30

$0.228842

2014-06-30

$0.311446

2014-03-31

$0.188215

2013-12-27

$0.455521

2013-09-30

$0.234274

2013-06-28

$0.393211

2013-03-28

$0.16326

2012-12-27

$0.372272

2012-09-28

$0.301246

2012-06-29

$0.407043

INKM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

INKM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for INKM

Stock not rated.

INKM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.76%

3.41%

3years

INKM

News
INKM

Research
INKM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

INKM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

INKM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3227

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4609

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2237

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6330

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2554

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2988

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0611

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-26

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4527

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2002

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3008

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

2017-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0893

2017-03-30

2017-03-31

2017-04-04

2017-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4549

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-09-29

2016-09-30

2016-10-04

2016-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2617

2016-06-29

2016-06-30

2016-07-05

2016-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1851

2016-03-30

2016-03-31

2016-04-04

2016-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4134

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1990

2015-09-29

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2839

2015-06-29

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1249

2015-03-30

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

2015-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3872

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2288

2014-09-29

2014-09-30

2014-10-02

2014-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3114

2014-06-27

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1882

2014-03-28

2014-03-31

2014-04-02

2014-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4555

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2343

2013-09-27

2013-09-30

2013-10-02

2013-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3932

2013-06-27

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1633

2013-03-27

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3723

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3012

2012-09-27

2012-09-28

2012-10-02

2012-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4070

2012-06-28

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-07-12

Initial

Regular

Quarter

INKM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

This ETF is not linked to a specific benchmark.

