Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd - ADR - Sponsor

Stock

IMPUY

Price as of:

$10.34 +0.32 +3.19%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd - ADR - Sponsor (IMPUY)

IMPUY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.14

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get IMPUY DARS™ Rating

IMPUY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.34

Quote Time

Today's Volume

198,197

Open Price

$10.26

Day's Range

$10.18 - $10.35

Previous Close

$10.02

52 week low / high

$2.22 - $10.35

Percent off 52 week high

-0.10%

IMPUY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IMPUY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

IMPUY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IMPUY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2013-09-18

$0.0418

2013-03-06

$0.0275

2012-09-12

$0.0521

2012-03-07

$0.1631

2011-09-14

$0.5308

2011-03-09

$0.2

2010-09-15

$0.3579

2010-03-10

$0.1467

2009-09-16

$0.2458

2009-03-11

$0.1083

2008-09-17

$1.4382

2008-03-12

$0.3469

2007-09-19

$0.9784

2007-03-14

$0.35

2006-09-20

$0.34775

2006-03-08

$1.28895

2005-09-21

$0.34085

2005-03-09

$0.09415

IMPUY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IMPUY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IMPUY

Stock not rated.

IMPUY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

IMPUY

News
IMPUY

Research
IMPUY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IMPUY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

IMPUY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0418

Unknown

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0275

Unknown

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0521

Unknown

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1631

Unknown

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5308

Unknown

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-09-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

Unknown

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3579

Unknown

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1467

Unknown

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-03-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2458

Unknown

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1083

Unknown

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-03-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4382

Unknown

2008-09-17

2008-09-19

2008-09-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3469

Unknown

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9784

Unknown

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3500

Unknown

2007-03-14

2007-03-16

2007-03-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3478

Unknown

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2890

Unknown

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-03-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3409

Unknown

2005-09-21

2005-09-23

2005-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0942

Unknown

2005-03-09

2005-03-11

2005-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

IMPUY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

