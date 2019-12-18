Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Latin America 40 Index Fund

Stock

ILF

Price as of:

$33.93 +0.46 +1.37%

Industry

Other

ILF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.41%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.14

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ILF DARS™ Rating

ILF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.93

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,492,630

Open Price

$33.59

Day's Range

$33.53 - $33.96

Previous Close

$33.47

52 week low / high

$29.01 - $35.66

Percent off 52 week high

-4.85%

ILF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ILF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ILF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ILF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.570462

2019-06-17

$0.47951

2018-12-18

$0.451293

2018-06-19

$0.510568

2017-12-28

$0.030862

2017-12-21

$0.275817

2017-06-20

$0.309643

2016-12-22

$0.284549

2016-06-21

$0.15267

2015-12-29

$0.143187

2015-12-21

$0.224076

2015-06-24

$0.321944

2014-12-19

$0.35006

2014-06-24

$0.388865

2013-12-17

$0.601105

2013-06-25

$0.628346

2012-12-27

$0.146181

2012-12-17

$0.347694

2012-06-20

$0.641794

2011-12-19

$0.659128

2011-06-21

$0.744377

2010-12-29

$0.037147

2010-12-20

$0.356859

2010-06-21

$0.77799

2009-12-29

$0.036277

2009-12-21

$0.40789

2009-06-22

$0.307562

2008-12-22

$0.471175

2008-06-23

$0.1058016

2007-12-24

$0.1388636

2006-12-21

$0.13041692

2005-12-23

$0.06759104

ILF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ILF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ILF

Stock not rated.

ILF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

37.67%

18.62%

2years

ILF

ILF

ILF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ILF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

ILF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5705

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4795

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4513

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5106

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0309

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2758

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3096

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2845

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1527

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1432

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.2241

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3219

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3501

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3889

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6011

2013-12-16

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6283

2013-06-24

2013-06-25

2013-06-27

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1462

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3477

2012-12-14

2012-12-17

2012-12-19

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6418

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6591

2011-12-16

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7444

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0371

2010-12-28

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-05

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3569

2010-12-17

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7780

2010-06-18

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0363

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-06

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.4079

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3076

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4712

2008-12-19

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1058

2008-06-20

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1389

2007-12-21

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1304

Unknown

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0676

Unknown

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

ILF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X