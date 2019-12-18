Best Dividend Stocks
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund

Stock

IJT

Price as of:

$192.32 +0.65 +0.34%

Industry

Other

IJT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.13%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.17

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IJT DARS™ Rating

IJT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$192.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

51,873

Open Price

$191.64

Day's Range

$191.3 - $192.56

Previous Close

$191.67

52 week low / high

$151.27 - $192.56

Percent off 52 week high

-0.12%

IJT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IJT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IJT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
IJT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IJT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.543271

2019-09-24

$0.469621

2019-06-17

$0.410976

2019-03-20

$0.34536

2018-12-17

$0.539214

2018-09-26

$0.299992

2018-06-26

$0.31642

2018-03-22

$0.332317

2017-12-19

$0.505819

2017-09-26

$0.361139

2017-06-27

$0.342425

2017-03-24

$0.253105

2016-12-21

$0.513058

2016-09-26

$0.28898

2016-06-21

$0.302614

2016-03-23

$0.441023

2015-12-24

$0.488162

2015-09-25

$0.307053

2015-06-24

$0.326919

2015-03-25

$0.293916

2014-12-24

$0.379806

2014-09-24

$0.200265

2014-06-24

$0.200739

2014-03-25

$0.170714

2013-12-23

$0.305536

2013-09-24

$0.15617

2013-06-26

$0.189554

2013-03-25

$0.180316

2012-12-19

$0.577878

2012-09-25

$0.173935

2012-06-19

$0.19023

2012-03-26

$0.239154

2011-12-22

$0.177447

2011-09-26

$0.121949

2011-06-23

$0.0922

2011-03-25

$0.091069

2010-12-23

$0.326205

2010-09-24

$0.110896

2010-06-23

$0.090849

2010-03-25

$0.101175

2009-12-24

$0.0886

2009-09-23

$0.046216

2009-06-23

$0.06845

2009-03-25

$0.015329

2008-12-24

$0.173618

2008-09-25

$0.071287

2008-06-24

$0.035105

2008-03-25

$0.05462

2007-12-27

$0.0323325

2007-09-26

$0.01668525

2007-06-29

$0.033192

2007-03-26

$0.00584825

2006-12-21

$0.038566

2006-09-27

$0.02290575

2006-06-23

$0.01430225

2006-03-27

$0.00965425

2005-12-23

$0.04539575

2005-09-26

$0.024421

2005-06-21

$0.055716

2005-03-28

$0.036064

2004-12-27

$0.02353575

2004-09-27

$0.023036

2004-06-28

$0.02978025

2004-03-29

$0.014512

2003-12-15

$0.02613775

2003-09-15

$0.0194255

2003-06-16

$0.0198125

2003-03-10

$0.01180275

2002-12-16

$0.01380775

2002-09-16

$0.01110275

2002-06-17

$0.00625775

2002-03-11

$0.0076195

IJT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IJT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IJT

Stock not rated.

IJT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.03%

46.05%

1years

IJT

News
IJT

Research
IJT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IJT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

IJT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5433

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4696

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4110

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3454

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5392

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3164

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3323

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5058

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3611

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3424

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2531

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5131

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2890

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3026

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4410

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4882

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3071

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3269

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2939

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3798

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2003

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2007

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1707

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3055

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1562

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1896

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1803

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5779

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1739

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1902

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2392

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1774

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1219

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0922

2011-06-22

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0911

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3262

2010-12-22

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1109

2010-09-23

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0908

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1012

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0886

2009-12-23

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0462

2009-09-22

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0685

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0153

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1736

2008-12-23

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0713

2008-09-24

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0351

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0546

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0323

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2007-09-25

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0332

2007-06-28

2007-06-29

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0058

2007-03-23

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0386

2006-12-20

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0229

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0143

Unknown

2006-06-23

2006-06-27

2006-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0097

Unknown

2006-03-27

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0454

Unknown

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0244

Unknown

2005-09-26

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0557

Unknown

2005-06-21

2005-06-23

2005-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0361

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0235

Unknown

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0230

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0298

Unknown

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0145

Unknown

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0261

Unknown

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2003-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0194

Unknown

2003-09-15

2003-09-17

2003-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0198

Unknown

2003-06-16

2003-06-18

2003-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0118

Unknown

2003-03-10

2003-03-12

2003-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

Unknown

2002-12-16

2002-12-18

2002-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0111

Unknown

2002-09-16

2002-09-18

2002-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0063

Unknown

2002-06-17

2002-06-19

2002-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0076

Unknown

2002-03-11

2002-03-13

2002-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

IJT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

