Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund

Stock

IJR

Price as of:

$83.64 +0.29 +0.35%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund (IJR)

IJR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.97%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.65

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IJR DARS™ Rating

IJR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$83.64

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,047,443

Open Price

$83.57

Day's Range

$83.21 - $83.78

Previous Close

$83.35

52 week low / high

$65.04 - $83.79

Percent off 52 week high

-0.18%

IJR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IJR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IJR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
IJR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IJR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.411449

2019-09-24

$0.285411

2019-06-17

$0.250704

2019-03-20

$0.260454

2018-12-17

$0.321399

2018-09-26

$0.287312

2018-06-26

$0.247357

2018-03-22

$0.238806

2017-12-19

$0.265253

2017-09-26

$0.226218

2017-06-27

$0.206087

2017-03-24

$0.223951

2016-12-21

$0.13526325

2016-09-26

$0.0883045

2016-06-21

$0.08930025

2016-03-23

$0.10485925

2015-12-24

$0.124644

2015-09-25

$0.08947025

2015-06-24

$0.089569

2015-03-25

$0.10509225

2014-12-24

$0.1143325

2014-09-24

$0.07812

2014-06-24

$0.07966575

2014-03-25

$0.07802275

2013-12-23

$0.0875465

2013-09-24

$0.06170925

2013-06-26

$0.066948

2013-03-25

$0.05699125

2012-12-19

$0.14869375

2012-09-25

$0.05070625

2012-06-19

$0.06772525

2012-03-26

$0.05606025

2011-12-22

$0.06087825

2011-09-26

$0.0465615

2011-06-23

$0.03505725

2011-03-25

$0.0323905

2010-12-23

$0.0826405

2010-09-24

$0.03733925

2010-06-23

$0.03270075

2010-03-25

$0.03160425

2009-12-24

$0.04238725

2009-09-23

$0.03180225

2009-06-23

$0.0285015

2009-03-25

$0.03108

2008-12-24

$0.0625595

2008-09-25

$0.04468875

2008-06-24

$0.039125

2008-03-25

$0.0185425

2007-12-27

$0.047845

2007-09-26

$0.0306775

2007-06-29

$0.0659

2007-03-26

$0.02870775

2006-12-21

$0.03980775

2006-09-27

$0.0313265

2006-06-23

$0.02626725

2006-03-27

$0.029187

2005-12-23

$0.0323745

2005-09-26

$0.02585575

2005-06-21

$0.0262475

2005-03-28

$0.013667361111111111

2004-12-27

$0.010909916666666667

2004-09-27

$0.007850361111111112

2004-06-28

$0.0084165

2004-03-29

$0.005978888888888889

2003-12-15

$0.006812166666666667

2003-09-15

$0.005975805555555555

2003-06-16

$0.005809194444444444

2003-03-10

$0.004045055555555555

IJR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IJR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IJR

Stock not rated.

IJR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

57.94%

50.32%

5years

IJR

News
IJR

Research
IJR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IJR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

IJR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4114

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2854

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2507

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2605

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3214

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2873

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2474

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2388

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2653

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2262

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2061

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2240

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1353

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0883

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0893

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1049

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1246

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0895

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0896

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1051

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1143

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0781

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0797

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0780

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0617

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0669

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0570

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1487

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0507

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0677

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0561

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0609

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0466

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0351

2011-06-22

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0324

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0826

2010-12-22

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0373

2010-09-23

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0327

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0316

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0424

2009-12-23

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0318

2009-09-22

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0285

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0311

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0626

2008-12-23

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0447

2008-09-24

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0391

Unknown

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0185

Unknown

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0478

Unknown

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0307

Unknown

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0659

Unknown

2007-06-29

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0287

Unknown

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0398

Unknown

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0263

Unknown

2006-06-23

2006-06-27

2006-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0292

Unknown

2006-03-27

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0324

Unknown

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0259

Unknown

2005-09-26

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0262

Unknown

2005-06-21

2005-06-23

2005-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0137

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0109

Unknown

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0079

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0084

Unknown

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0060

Unknown

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0068

Unknown

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2003-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0060

Unknown

2003-09-15

2003-09-17

2003-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0058

Unknown

2003-06-16

2003-06-18

2003-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

Unknown

2003-03-10

2003-03-12

2003-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

IJR

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X