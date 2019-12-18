Best Dividend Stocks
iShares S&P MidCap 400 Index Fund

Stock

IJH

Price as of:

$204.0 +0.11 +0.05%

Industry

Other

iShares S&P MidCap 400 Index Fund (IJH)

IJH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.79%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get IJH DARS™ Rating

IJH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$204.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

738,507

Open Price

$204.35

Day's Range

$203.28 - $204.35

Previous Close

$203.89

52 week low / high

$156.13 - $204.75

Percent off 52 week high

-0.37%

IJH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IJH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

stock price recovery history.

IJH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IJH's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.910107

2019-09-24

$0.85825

2019-06-17

$0.876808

2019-03-20

$0.70081

2018-12-17

$0.465439

2018-09-26

$0.841905

2018-06-26

$0.848288

2018-03-22

$0.700304

2017-12-19

$0.492508

2017-09-26

$0.634144

2017-06-27

$0.601791

2017-03-24

$0.534267

2016-12-21

$0.79553

2016-09-26

$0.709302

2016-06-21

$0.605595

2016-03-23

$0.528204

2015-12-24

$0.691003

2015-09-25

$0.529326

2015-06-24

$0.473273

2015-03-25

$0.481275

2014-12-24

$0.667004

2014-09-24

$0.446745

2014-06-24

$0.388497

2014-03-25

$0.43993

2013-12-23

$0.482341

2013-09-24

$0.45103

2013-06-26

$0.444237

2013-03-25

$0.350316

2012-12-19

$0.585159

2012-09-25

$0.315437

2012-06-19

$0.292651

2012-03-26

$0.258099

2011-12-22

$0.360669

2011-09-26

$0.292236

2011-06-23

$0.239371

2011-03-25

$0.223097

2010-12-23

$0.313829

2010-09-24

$0.249347

2010-06-23

$0.196238

2010-03-25

$0.197423

2009-12-24

$0.336519

2009-09-23

$0.202447

2009-06-23

$0.184631

2009-03-25

$0.201491

2008-12-24

$0.38276

2008-09-25

$0.265792

2008-06-24

$0.2641

2008-03-25

$0.17432

2007-12-27

$0.26866

2007-09-26

$0.213964

2007-06-29

$0.205918

2007-03-26

$0.410023

2006-12-21

$0.295817

2006-09-27

$0.226036

2006-06-23

$0.2209

2006-03-27

$0.202248

2005-12-23

$0.267057

2005-09-26

$0.184459

2005-06-21

$0.155192

2005-03-28

$0.114018

2004-12-27

$0.08645375

2004-09-27

$0.0699935

2004-06-28

$0.06969875

2004-03-29

$0.06103975

2003-12-31

$0.01168875

2003-12-15

$0.07190275

2003-09-15

$0.06135875

2003-06-16

$0.0563005

2003-03-10

$0.04866675

IJH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IJH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IJH

Stock not rated.

IJH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.32%

27.47%

1years

IJH

IJH

IJH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IJH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

IJH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9101

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8583

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8768

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7008

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4654

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8419

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8483

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7003

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4925

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6341

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6018

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5343

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7955

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7093

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6056

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5282

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6910

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5293

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4733

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4813

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6670

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4467

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3885

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4399

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4823

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4510

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4442

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3503

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5852

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3154

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2927

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2581

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3607

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2922

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2394

2011-06-22

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2231

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3138

2010-12-22

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2493

2010-09-23

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1962

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1974

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3365

2009-12-23

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2024

2009-09-22

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1846

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2015

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3828

2008-12-23

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2658

2008-09-24

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2641

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1743

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2687

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2140

2007-09-25

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2059

2007-06-28

2007-06-29

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2007-03-23

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2958

2006-12-20

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2260

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2209

Unknown

2006-06-23

2006-06-27

2006-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2022

Unknown

2006-03-27

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2671

Unknown

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1845

Unknown

2005-09-26

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1552

Unknown

2005-06-21

2005-06-23

2005-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1140

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0865

Unknown

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0697

Unknown

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0610

Unknown

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0117

Unknown

2003-12-31

2004-01-05

2004-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0719

Unknown

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2003-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0614

Unknown

2003-09-15

2003-09-17

2003-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

Unknown

2003-06-16

2003-06-18

2003-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0487

Unknown

2003-03-10

2003-03-12

2003-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

IJH

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X