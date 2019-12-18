Best Dividend Stocks
Market Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF

Stock

IHY

Price as of:

$25.05 +0.02 +0.08%

Industry

Other

IHY

Stock Dividend Data

Get IHY DARS™ Rating

IHY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

37,820

Open Price

$25.0

Day's Range

$24.97 - $25.05

Previous Close

$25.03

52 week low / high

$23.27 - $25.05

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

IHY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IHY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IHY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IHY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.0975

2019-11-01

$0.1122

2019-10-01

$0.1137

2019-09-03

$0.1084

2019-08-01

$0.1046

2019-07-01

$0.0667

2019-06-03

$0.1368

2019-04-24

$0.0962

2019-04-01

$0.0989

2019-03-01

$0.0825

2019-02-01

$0.0989

2018-12-27

$0.0904

2018-12-03

$0.0908

2018-11-01

$0.1134

2018-10-01

$0.0953

2018-09-04

$0.0925

2018-08-01

$0.0944

2018-07-02

$0.0928

2018-06-01

$0.0953

2018-04-24

$0.087

2018-04-02

$0.0886

2018-03-01

$0.0617

2018-02-01

$0.098

2017-12-27

$0.0937

2017-12-01

$0.0894

2017-11-01

$0.0921

2017-10-02

$0.0762

2017-09-01

$0.0963

2017-08-01

$0.091

2017-07-03

$0.0946

2017-06-01

$0.1012

2017-05-01

$0.087

2017-04-03

$0.1048

2017-03-01

$0.0847

2017-02-01

$0.108

2016-12-28

$0.0921

2016-12-01

$0.094

2016-11-01

$0.0973

2016-10-03

$0.1

2016-09-01

$0.1

2016-08-01

$0.1038

2016-07-01

$0.104

2016-06-01

$0.1

2016-05-02

$0.0994

2016-04-01

$0.112

2016-03-01

$0.096

2016-02-01

$0.1179

2015-12-29

$0.109

2015-12-01

$0.1054

2015-11-02

$0.11

2015-10-01

$0.0996

2015-09-01

$0.118

2015-08-03

$0.1218

2015-07-01

$0.104

2015-06-01

$0.11

2015-05-01

$0.099

2015-04-01

$0.115

2015-03-02

$0.1

2015-02-02

$0.1112

2014-12-29

$0.123

2014-12-01

$0.11

2014-11-03

$0.116

2014-10-01

$0.115

2014-09-02

$0.122

2014-08-01

$0.122

2014-07-01

$0.11

2014-06-02

$0.122

2014-05-01

$0.117

2014-04-01

$0.122

2014-03-03

$0.11

2014-02-03

$0.12

2013-12-27

$0.12

2013-12-27

$0.0455

2013-12-02

$0.155

2013-11-01

$0.31

2013-10-01

$0.128

2013-09-03

$0.129

2013-08-01

$0.132

2013-07-01

$0.117

2013-06-03

$0.1292

2013-05-01

$0.115

2013-04-01

$0.1355

2013-03-01

$0.118

2013-02-01

$0.1312

2012-12-27

$0.131

2012-12-03

$0.116

2012-11-01

$0.039

2012-10-01

$0.135

2012-09-04

$0.142

2012-08-01

$0.142

2012-07-02

$0.1345

2012-06-01

$0.192

IHY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IHY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IHY

Stock not rated.

IHY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.29%

6.34%

0years

IHY

News
IHY

Research
IHY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IHY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

IHY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0975

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1137

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1084

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1046

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0667

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1368

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0962

2019-04-23

2019-04-24

2019-04-25

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0989

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0989

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0904

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0908

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1134

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0953

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0944

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0928

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0953

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-04-25

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0886

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0617

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0937

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0894

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0921

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0946

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1012

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1048

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0847

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1080

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0921

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0940

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0973

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1038

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1040

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0994

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1179

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1090

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1054

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0996

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1180

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1218

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1040

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0990

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1112

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1230

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3100

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1280

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1290

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1292

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1355

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1180

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1312

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1310

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1420

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1420

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1345

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1920

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

IHY

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

Tracks the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Ex-­‐US Issuers High Yield Constrained Index, which is comprised of below investment-­‐grade debt issued by corporations located outside the U.S., which may include emerging market countries.

