iShares Dow Jones U.S. Medical Devices Index Fund

Stock

IHI

Price as of:

$262.41 +0.21 +0.08%

Industry

Other

IHI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.61%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get IHI DARS™ Rating

IHI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$262.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

78,665

Open Price

$262.81

Day's Range

$261.19 - $263.27

Previous Close

$262.2

52 week low / high

$183.57 - $263.91

Percent off 52 week high

-0.57%

IHI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IHI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IHI's Upcoming Dividend

Click here to learn more.

IHI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IHI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.399445

2019-09-24

$0.188594

2019-06-17

$0.253249

2018-12-17

$0.293109

2018-09-26

$0.104643

2018-06-26

$0.111128

2018-03-22

$0.018896

2017-12-19

$0.270676

2017-09-26

$0.190056

2017-06-27

$0.053508

2017-03-24

$0.125681

2016-12-21

$0.374991

2016-09-26

$0.154631

2016-06-21

$0.153896

2016-03-23

$0.045606

2015-12-24

$1.074466

2015-09-25

$0.223824

2015-06-24

$0.185201

2015-03-25

$0.084714

2014-12-24

$0.253455

2014-09-24

$0.162197

2014-06-24

$0.197001

2014-03-25

$0.096573

2013-12-23

$0.172892

2013-09-24

$0.074551

2013-06-26

$0.055193

2012-12-19

$0.235403

2012-09-25

$0.073994

2012-06-19

$0.087827

2012-03-26

$0.035746

2011-12-22

$0.079073

2011-09-23

$0.044473

2011-06-24

$0.023419

2011-03-25

$0.008253

2010-12-22

$0.033697

2010-03-25

$0.04807

2009-12-23

$0.037347

2008-12-23

$0.039523

2006-06-22

$0.000527

IHI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IHI

Stock not rated.

IHI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

29.89%

202.74%

0years

IHI

News
IHI

Research
IHI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IHI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2006

IHI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3994

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1886

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2532

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2931

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1046

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1111

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0189

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2707

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1901

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0535

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1257

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1546

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1539

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0456

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0745

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2238

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1852

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0847

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2535

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1622

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1970

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0966

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1729

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0746

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0552

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2354

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0740

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0878

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0357

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0791

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0445

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0234

2011-06-23

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0337

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0481

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0373

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0395

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0005

Unknown

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

Initial

Regular

Quarter

IHI

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

X