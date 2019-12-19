Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Providers Index

Stock

IHF

Price as of:

$199.41 +1.38 +0.7%

Industry

Other

IHF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.84%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.66

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get IHF DARS™ Rating

IHF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$199.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

24,050

Open Price

$199.42

Day's Range

$199.37 - $200.42

Previous Close

$198.03

52 week low / high

$149.0 - $200.42

Percent off 52 week high

-0.50%

IHF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IHF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IHF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IHF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.415253

2019-09-24

$0.497595

2019-06-17

$0.126706

2019-03-20

$0.125104

2018-12-28

$6.212357

2018-12-17

$0.094887

2018-09-26

$0.110338

2018-06-26

$0.083849

2018-03-22

$0.117031

2017-12-19

$0.095021

2017-09-26

$0.072357

2017-06-27

$0.079257

2017-03-24

$0.050699

2016-12-21

$0.103918

2016-09-26

$0.070888

2016-06-21

$0.087694

2016-03-23

$0.055679

2015-12-24

$0.132518

2015-09-25

$0.032967

2015-06-24

$0.047959

2015-03-25

$0.039325

2014-12-24

$0.075137

2014-09-24

$0.041707

2014-06-24

$0.057467

2014-03-25

$0.042162

2013-12-23

$0.052934

2013-09-24

$0.086554

2013-06-26

$0.039725

2013-03-25

$0.038724

2012-12-19

$0.417917

2012-09-25

$0.040381

2012-06-19

$0.029217

2012-03-26

$0.135939

2011-12-22

$0.032639

2011-09-23

$0.024509

2011-06-24

$0.018533

2011-03-25

$0.002587

2010-12-22

$0.081062

2010-09-23

$0.019092

2007-06-28

$0.536937

2007-03-23

$0.314988

IHF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IHF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IHF

Stock not rated.

IHF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

73.47%

-74.90%

1years

IHF

IHF

IHF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IHF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

IHF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4153

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4976

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1251

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.2124

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0949

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1103

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0838

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1170

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0724

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0793

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0507

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1039

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0709

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0877

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0557

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1325

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0330

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0480

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0393

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0751

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0417

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0422

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0529

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0866

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0397

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0387

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4179

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0404

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0292

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1359

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0326

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0245

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0185

2011-06-23

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0026

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0811

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0191

2010-09-22

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5369

2007-06-27

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2007-03-22

2007-03-23

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

IHF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X