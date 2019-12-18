Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceutical Index Fund

Stock

IHE

Price as of:

$157.19 +0.3 +0.19%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.31%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.06

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

IHE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$157.19

Quote Time

Today's Volume

17,320

Open Price

$157.0

Day's Range

$156.41 - $157.19

Previous Close

$156.89

52 week low / high

$131.91 - $158.56

Percent off 52 week high

-0.86%

IHE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IHE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IHE's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

IHE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IHE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.514703

2019-09-24

$0.629524

2019-06-17

$0.535159

2019-03-20

$0.556531

2018-12-17

$0.350527

2018-09-26

$0.396374

2018-06-26

$0.488549

2018-03-22

$0.530441

2017-12-19

$0.372485

2017-09-26

$0.449501

2017-06-27

$0.91844

2017-03-24

$0.358233

2016-12-21

$0.33773

2016-09-26

$0.315888

2016-06-21

$0.33363

2016-03-23

$0.308019

2015-12-24

$1.644809

2015-12-24

$0.445543

2015-09-25

$0.381386

2015-06-24

$0.387832

2015-03-25

$0.255405

2014-12-24

$0.385577

2014-09-24

$0.393688

2014-06-24

$0.759272

2014-03-25

$0.279388

2013-12-27

$0.062823

2013-12-23

$0.274841

2013-09-24

$0.289685

2013-06-26

$0.326337

2013-03-25

$0.299652

2012-12-19

$0.403484

2012-09-25

$0.662392

2012-06-19

$0.309461

2012-03-26

$0.29981

2011-12-22

$0.217017

2011-09-23

$0.252454

2011-06-24

$0.226421

2011-03-25

$0.207088

2010-12-22

$0.257507

2010-09-23

$0.219819

2010-06-24

$0.222174

2010-03-25

$0.190314

2009-12-23

$0.197006

2009-09-22

$0.155635

2009-06-24

$0.207897

2009-03-25

$0.232026

2008-12-23

$0.18186

2008-09-24

$0.28079

2008-06-25

$0.09777

2008-03-25

$0.18052

2007-12-27

$0.12032

2007-09-25

$0.152014

2007-06-28

$0.129859

2007-03-23

$0.15087

2006-12-20

$0.122404

2006-09-26

$0.095459

IHE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IHE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IHE

Stock not rated.

IHE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.70%

16.59%

0years

IHE

News
IHE

Research
IHE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IHE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

IHE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5147

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6295

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5352

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5565

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3505

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3964

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4885

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5304

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4495

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9184

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3582

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3377

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3159

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3336

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3080

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4455

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6448

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3814

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3878

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2554

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3856

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3937

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7593

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2794

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0628

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.2748

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2897

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3263

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2997

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4035

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6624

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3095

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2998

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2170

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2264

2011-06-23

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2071

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2575

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2198

2010-09-22

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2222

2010-06-23

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1903

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1970

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1556

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2079

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2320

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1819

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2808

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0978

2008-06-24

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1805

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1203

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1520

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1299

2007-06-27

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1509

2007-03-22

2007-03-23

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1224

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0955

Unknown

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

IHE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

