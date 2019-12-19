Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Stock

IGIB

Price as of:

$57.85 -0.1 -0.17%

Industry

Other

IGIB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

3.02%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.75

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get IGIB DARS™ Rating

IGIB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$57.85

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,854,024

Open Price

$57.82

Day's Range

$57.77 - $57.88

Previous Close

$57.95

52 week low / high

$51.96 - $58.46

Percent off 52 week high

-1.04%

IGIB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IGIB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IGIB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IGIB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.145696

2019-12-02

$0.159799

2019-11-01

$0.160585

2019-10-01

$0.159675

2019-09-03

$0.166085

2019-08-01

$0.168139

2019-07-01

$0.170111

2019-06-03

$0.175734

2019-05-01

$0.170088

2019-04-01

$0.173468

2019-03-01

$0.170254

2019-02-01

$0.176573

2018-12-18

$0.197374

2018-12-03

$0.178715

2018-11-01

$0.183974

2018-10-01

$0.177129

2018-09-04

$0.161439

2018-08-01

$0.07287975

2018-07-02

$0.067151

2018-06-01

$0.06602975

2018-05-01

$0.06024275

2018-04-02

$0.0598465

2018-03-01

$0.0600535

2018-02-01

$0.058244

2017-12-21

$0.0508245

2017-12-01

$0.058704

2017-11-01

$0.05789

2017-10-02

$0.05869625

2017-09-01

$0.05819575

2017-08-01

$0.0579585

2017-07-03

$0.05797325

2017-06-01

$0.05657725

2017-05-01

$0.0576055

2017-04-03

$0.05666975

2017-03-01

$0.05824575

2017-02-01

$0.05628475

2016-12-22

$0.051318

2016-12-01

$0.055499

2016-11-01

$0.05497325

2016-10-03

$0.05534325

2016-09-01

$0.05467875

2016-08-01

$0.0552785

2016-07-01

$0.05635425

2016-06-01

$0.05624275

2016-05-02

$0.0560145

2016-04-01

$0.05584275

2016-03-01

$0.056527

2016-02-01

$0.055613

2015-12-24

$0.06430525

2015-12-01

$0.05512675

2015-11-02

$0.0554

2015-10-01

$0.056814

2015-09-01

$0.05608775

2015-08-03

$0.05520275

2015-07-01

$0.05533375

2015-06-01

$0.0557345

2015-05-01

$0.05557225

2015-04-01

$0.05485175

2015-03-02

$0.05500725

2015-02-02

$0.0548715

2014-12-24

$0.052915

2014-12-01

$0.05577625

2014-11-03

$0.05508425

2014-10-01

$0.054958

2014-09-02

$0.05540625

2014-08-01

$0.0550895

2014-07-01

$0.05533575

2014-06-02

$0.056371

2014-05-01

$0.0581895

2014-04-01

$0.056548

2014-03-03

$0.0591295

2014-02-03

$0.05756425

2013-12-26

$0.05802225

2013-12-02

$0.05967275

2013-11-01

$0.0595915

2013-10-01

$0.05849725

2013-09-03

$0.05902025

2013-08-01

$0.0588125

2013-07-01

$0.05940275

2013-06-03

$0.05908925

2013-05-01

$0.06404425

2013-04-01

$0.06490875

2013-03-01

$0.067251

2013-02-01

$0.066038

2012-12-26

$0.0713815

2012-12-03

$0.0685545

2012-11-01

$0.06901225

2012-10-01

$0.07023975

2012-09-04

$0.07122225

2012-08-01

$0.0711165

2012-07-02

$0.07292025

2012-06-01

$0.07547975

2012-05-01

$0.07426875

2012-04-02

$0.0767915

2012-03-01

$0.07960025

2012-02-01

$0.0762015

2011-12-27

$0.07423925

2011-12-01

$0.07524975

2011-12-01

$0.009464

2011-11-01

$0.08023125

2011-10-03

$0.0815925

2011-09-01

$0.07976875

2011-08-01

$0.08150525

2011-07-01

$0.0862295

2011-06-01

$0.08592325

2011-05-02

$0.08680325

2011-04-01

$0.08681725

2011-03-01

$0.08944775

2011-02-01

$0.0887565

2010-12-28

$0.08677175

2010-12-01

$0.088343

2010-12-01

$0.011711

2010-12-01

$0.00801375

2010-11-01

$0.0864705

2010-10-01

$0.09097125

2010-09-01

$0.088835

2010-08-02

$0.091467

2010-07-01

$0.0915445

2010-06-01

$0.08749525

2010-05-03

$0.093695

2010-04-01

$0.09567875

2010-03-01

$0.094968

2010-02-01

$0.09783175

2009-12-29

$0.09356725

2009-12-01

$0.09641

2009-11-02

$0.102235

2009-10-01

$0.098812

2009-09-01

$0.099345

2009-08-03

$0.103825

2009-07-01

$0.100485

2009-06-01

$0.10889425

2009-05-01

$0.098613

2009-04-01

$0.10625

2009-03-02

$0.1014

2009-02-02

$0.104375

2008-12-29

$0.08431425

2008-12-01

$0.0975

2008-11-03

$0.09875

2008-10-01

$0.0975

2008-09-02

$0.0875

2008-08-01

$0.09988975

2008-07-01

$0.092595

2008-06-02

$0.09381

2008-05-01

$0.096705

2008-04-01

$0.1005675

2008-03-03

$0.08791

2008-02-01

$0.0924825

2007-12-27

$0.1022725

2007-12-03

$0.104245

2007-11-01

$0.1099225

2007-10-01

$0.10947625

2007-09-04

$0.10915925

2007-08-01

$0.11737

2007-07-02

$0.11077875

2007-06-01

$0.11230675

2007-05-01

$0.1072875

2007-04-02

$0.1089075

2007-03-01

$0.1010125

IGIB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IGIB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IGIB

Stock not rated.

IGIB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

38.11%

30.17%

2years

IGIB

IGIB

IGIB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IGIB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

IGIB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1457

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1598

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1606

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1597

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1661

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1681

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1701

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1757

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1701

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1735

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1703

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1766

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1974

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1787

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1840

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1771

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1614

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0729

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0672

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0602

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0598

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0582

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0587

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0579

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0587

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0582

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0566

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0576

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0567

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0582

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0513

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0553

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0553

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0564

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0558

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0565

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0643

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0551

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0568

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0561

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0552

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0553

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0557

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0549

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0549

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0529

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0558

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0551

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0551

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0553

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0564

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0582

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0565

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0591

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0576

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2013-12-24

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0597

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0596

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0588

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0591

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0649

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0686

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0702

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0712

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0711

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0729

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0768

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0796

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0742

2011-12-23

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

2012-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0095

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0802

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0816

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0798

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0868

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0868

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0894

2011-02-28

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0888

2011-01-31

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0868

2010-12-27

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2011-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0080

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0117

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0865

2010-10-29

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2010-09-30

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0888

2010-08-31

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0915

2010-07-30

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0915

2010-06-30

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2010-05-28

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0937

2010-04-30

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0957

2010-03-31

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2010-02-26

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0978

2010-01-29

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0936

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2009-11-30

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1022

2009-10-30

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2009-09-30

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0993

2009-08-31

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1038

2009-07-31

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2009-06-30

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1089

2009-05-29

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0986

2009-04-30

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2009-03-31

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1014

2009-02-27

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1044

2009-01-30

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0843

2008-12-26

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

Unknown

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

Unknown

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

Unknown

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

Unknown

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0999

Unknown

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

Unknown

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0938

Unknown

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

Unknown

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1006

Unknown

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0879

Unknown

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

Unknown

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1023

Unknown

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1042

Unknown

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1099

Unknown

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1095

Unknown

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1092

Unknown

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1174

Unknown

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1108

Unknown

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1123

Unknown

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1073

Unknown

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1089

Unknown

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-09

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1010

Unknown

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

IGIB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

