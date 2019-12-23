Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Stock

IGBH

Price as of:

$25.3 +0.06 +0.24%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH)

IGBH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.30%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.83

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get IGBH DARS™ Rating

IGBH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.3

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,883

Open Price

$25.26

Day's Range

$25.26 - $25.3

Previous Close

$25.24

52 week low / high

$23.42 - $25.34

Percent off 52 week high

-0.16%

IGBH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IGBH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

IGBH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IGBH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-03

$0.069393

2019-11-04

$0.065443

2019-10-02

$0.063243

2019-09-04

$0.069686

2019-08-02

$0.074258

2019-07-02

$0.072982

2019-06-04

$0.078533

2019-05-02

$0.079575

2019-04-02

$0.081307

2019-03-04

$0.080215

2019-02-04

$0.073974

2018-12-28

$0.118059

2018-12-04

$0.083731

2018-12-04

$0.44896

2018-11-02

$0.092439

2018-10-02

$0.078686

2018-09-05

$0.081886

2018-08-02

$0.08175

2018-07-03

$0.084836

2018-06-04

$0.075323

2018-05-02

$0.075546

2018-04-03

$0.091044

2018-03-02

$0.063853

2018-02-02

$0.073613

2017-12-28

$0.056584

2017-12-04

$0.076079

2017-11-02

$0.06855

2017-10-03

$0.06553

2017-09-06

$0.058529

2017-08-02

$0.066864

2017-07-06

$0.056462

2017-06-02

$0.063537

2017-05-02

$0.062446

2017-04-04

$0.067299

2017-03-02

$0.062549

2017-02-02

$0.054327

2016-12-28

$0.07686

2016-12-02

$0.090843

2016-11-02

$0.055197

2016-10-04

$0.066685

2016-09-02

$0.052659

2016-08-02

$0.054013

2016-07-06

$0.034569

2016-06-02

$0.050964

2016-05-03

$0.046423

2016-04-04

$0.046973

2016-03-02

$0.051906

2016-02-02

$0.025897

2015-12-28

$0.064949

2015-12-02

$0.076184

2015-11-03

$0.052601

2015-10-02

$0.071782

2015-09-02

$0.118195

IGBH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IGBH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IGBH

Stock not rated.

IGBH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.44%

-42.56%

3years

IGBH

News
IGBH

Research
IGBH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IGBH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

IGBH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0694

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-04

2019-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0654

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

2019-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0632

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

2019-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0697

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-05

2019-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-05

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0796

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0813

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-03

2019-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0802

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-05

2019-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-05

2019-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1181

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4490

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-05

2018-12-10

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0837

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-05

2018-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0924

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0787

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-03

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0819

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-06

2018-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0818

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0848

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0639

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0736

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0566

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0761

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0686

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2017-09-05

2017-09-06

2017-09-07

2017-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0669

2017-08-01

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0565

2017-07-05

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2017-06-01

2017-06-02

2017-06-06

2017-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0624

2017-05-01

2017-05-02

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2017-04-03

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2017-03-01

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0543

2017-02-01

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

2017-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0769

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0908

2016-12-01

2016-12-02

2016-12-06

2016-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0552

2016-11-01

2016-11-02

2016-11-04

2016-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0667

2016-10-03

2016-10-04

2016-10-06

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0527

2016-09-01

2016-09-02

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2016-08-01

2016-08-02

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0346

2016-07-05

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2016-06-01

2016-06-02

2016-06-06

2016-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0464

2016-05-02

2016-05-03

2016-05-05

2016-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2016-04-01

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0519

2016-03-01

2016-03-02

2016-03-04

2016-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0259

2016-02-01

2016-02-02

2016-02-04

2016-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0649

2015-12-24

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2015-12-01

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0526

2015-11-02

2015-11-03

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0718

2015-10-01

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

2015-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1182

2015-09-01

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-09-09

Initial

Regular

Monthly

IGBH

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

