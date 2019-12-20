Best Dividend Stocks
ING Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund

Stock

IGA

Price as of:

$10.75 +0.02 +0.19%

Industry

Other

IGA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.34%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.79

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


IGA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

47,200

Open Price

$10.69

Day's Range

$10.62 - $10.76

Previous Close

$10.73

52 week low / high

$8.92 - $10.88

Percent off 52 week high

-1.19%

IGA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1970

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1970

2019-12-16

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

IGA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IGA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.197

2019-10-01

$0.197

2019-07-01

$0.225

2019-04-01

$0.225

2018-12-28

$0.225

2018-10-01

$0.225

2018-07-02

$0.225

2018-04-02

$0.225

2017-12-28

$0.225

2017-10-03

$0.225

2017-07-03

$0.225

2017-04-03

$0.225

2016-12-28

$0.225

2016-10-03

$0.28

2016-07-01

$0.28

2016-04-01

$0.28

2015-12-29

$0.28

2015-10-01

$0.28

2015-07-01

$0.28

2015-04-01

$0.28

2014-12-29

$0.28

2014-10-01

$0.28

2014-07-01

$0.28

2014-04-01

$0.28

2013-12-27

$0.28

2013-10-01

$0.28

2013-07-01

$0.28

2013-04-01

$0.28

2012-12-27

$0.28

2012-10-01

$0.28

2012-07-02

$0.312

2012-04-02

$0.312

2011-12-28

$0.312

2011-10-03

$0.335

2011-07-01

$0.335

2011-04-01

$0.335

2010-12-29

$0.335

2010-10-01

$0.335

2010-07-01

$0.335

2010-04-01

$0.372

2009-12-29

$0.372

2009-10-01

$0.465

2009-06-30

$0.465

2009-04-01

$0.465

2008-12-29

$0.465

2008-10-01

$0.465

2008-07-01

$0.465

2008-04-01

$0.465

2007-12-27

$0.465

2007-12-27

$1.11

2007-10-01

$0.465

2007-07-02

$0.465

2007-04-02

$0.465

2006-12-27

$0.465

2006-10-02

$0.465

2006-07-03

$0.465

2006-03-29

$0.465

2005-12-28

$0.155

IGA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IGA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IGA

Stock not rated.

IGA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-9.55%

-12.44%

0years

IGA

IGA

IGA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IGA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

IGA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1970

2019-12-16

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1970

2019-09-23

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2019-06-17

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2019-03-20

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-12-17

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-09-17

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2017-12-15

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2017-09-15

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2016-12-15

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-12-15

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-03-16

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-12-15

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-03-17

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-12-16

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-06-17

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2012-12-17

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2012-09-12

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2011-12-15

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2010-12-20

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2010-09-20

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3720

2010-03-19

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3720

2009-11-16

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2009-09-21

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2009-06-19

2009-06-30

2009-07-02

2009-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2009-03-20

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2008-12-19

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2008-09-19

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2008-06-20

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2008-03-20

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1100

2007-12-21

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2007-12-21

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2007-09-21

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2007-06-22

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2007-03-23

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2006-12-20

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2006-09-25

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2006-06-21

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2006-03-22

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2005-12-08

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-15

Initial

Regular

Monthly

IGA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

