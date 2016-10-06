Best Dividend Stocks
India Fund, Inc. (The) Com.

Stock

IFN

Price as of:

$21.02 +0.08 +0.38%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
IFN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

10.89%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$2.28

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get IFN DARS™ Rating

IFN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

67,000

Open Price

$20.98

Day's Range

$20.94 - $21.03

Previous Close

$20.94

52 week low / high

$19.41 - $22.27

Percent off 52 week high

-5.61%

IFN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.5700

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.5700

2019-12-10

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-10

Regular

Best dividend capture stocks

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

IFN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IFN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.57

2019-09-20

$0.58

2019-06-20

$0.59

2019-03-20

$0.59

2018-12-28

$0.62

2018-09-21

$0.71

2018-06-20

$0.71

2018-04-19

$0.76

2008-10-07

$0.52

2008-10-07

$0.26

2008-10-07

$5.67

2007-12-27

$7.32

2007-12-27

$0.13

2007-12-27

$0.73

2007-10-02

$1.34

2007-10-02

$0.09

2006-12-27

$0.15

2006-12-27

$3.31

2006-10-02

$0.59

2006-04-12

$0.12

2006-04-12

$0.95

2005-12-28

$4.46

2004-12-29

$1.52

2003-12-26

$0.13

2002-12-27

$0.085

2001-12-19

$0.07

1996-12-24

$0.01

1994-12-23

$0.129

IFN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IFN

Stock not rated.

IFN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-18.57%

0years

IFN

News
IFN

Research
IFN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IFN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

1996

1994

IFN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5700

2019-12-10

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2019-09-11

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2019-06-11

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2019-03-11

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2018-12-11

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2018-09-12

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2018-06-11

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7600

2018-04-10

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.6700

2008-09-08

2008-10-07

2008-10-09

2008-10-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.2600

2008-09-08

2008-10-07

2008-10-09

2008-10-23

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.5200

2008-09-08

2008-10-07

2008-10-09

2008-10-23

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.7300

2007-12-20

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-14

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.1300

2007-12-20

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$7.3200

2007-12-20

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-14

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0900

2007-09-10

2007-10-02

2007-10-04

2007-10-18

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$1.3400

2007-09-10

2007-10-02

2007-10-04

2007-10-18

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$3.3100

2006-12-18

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-12

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.1500

2006-12-18

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5900

2006-09-08

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-10-18

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.9500

2006-04-06

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.1200

2006-04-06

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$4.4600

2005-12-19

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.5200

2004-12-21

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1300

2003-12-19

2003-12-26

2003-12-30

2004-01-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0850

2002-12-20

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0700

2001-12-10

2001-12-19

2001-12-21

2002-01-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0100

1996-12-12

1996-12-24

1996-12-27

1997-01-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1290

1994-12-19

1994-12-23

1994-12-30

1995-01-13

Initial

Regular

Annual

IFN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X