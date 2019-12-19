Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund

Stock

IEZ

Price as of:

$19.99 +0.18 +0.91%

Industry

Other

iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund (IEZ)

IEZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.51%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.50

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


IEZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.99

Quote Time

Today's Volume

17,166

Open Price

$19.8

Day's Range

$19.8 - $20.04

Previous Close

$19.81

52 week low / high

$16.19 - $27.14

Percent off 52 week high

-26.34%

IEZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IEZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

IEZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IEZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.124068

2019-09-24

$0.117345

2019-06-17

$0.112121

2019-03-20

$0.109391

2018-12-17

$0.088531

2018-09-26

$0.08812

2018-06-26

$0.085089

2018-03-22

$0.107498

2017-12-19

$0.088395

2017-09-26

$0.976341

2017-06-27

$0.080305

2017-03-24

$0.081817

2016-12-21

$0.080463

2016-09-26

$0.09274

2016-06-21

$0.098861

2016-03-23

$0.14087

2015-12-24

$0.181756

2015-09-25

$0.202417

2015-06-24

$0.200523

2015-03-25

$0.272273

2014-12-24

$0.234233

2014-09-24

$0.202488

2014-06-24

$0.227691

2014-03-25

$0.175306

2013-12-23

$0.136201

2013-09-24

$0.146269

2013-06-26

$0.124067

2013-03-25

$0.079854

2012-12-19

$0.107324

2012-09-25

$0.075186

2012-06-19

$0.082921

2012-03-26

$0.059498

2011-12-22

$0.039051

2011-09-23

$0.044326

2011-06-24

$0.051288

2011-03-25

$0.030669

2010-12-22

$0.129068

2010-09-23

$0.033763

2010-06-24

$0.053966

2010-03-25

$0.063035

2009-12-23

$0.134812

2009-09-22

$0.055209

2009-06-24

$0.053712

2009-03-25

$0.066899

2008-12-23

$0.046858

2008-09-24

$0.003231

2008-06-25

$0.02693

2008-03-25

$0.0017

2007-09-25

$0.006014

2007-06-28

$0.020049

2007-03-23

$0.063353

2006-12-20

$0.013272

2006-09-26

$0.003811

IEZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IEZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IEZ

Stock not rated.

IEZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.32%

34.40%

0years

IEZ

News
IEZ

Research
IEZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IEZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

IEZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1241

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1173

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1121

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1094

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0885

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0881

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0851

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0884

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9763

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0803

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0818

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0805

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0927

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0989

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1409

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1818

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2024

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2005

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2723

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2342

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2277

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1753

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1362

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1463

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1241

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0799

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1073

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0752

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0829

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0595

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0391

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0443

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0513

2011-06-23

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0307

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1291

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0338

2010-09-22

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0540

2010-06-23

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0630

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1348

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0552

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0537

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0669

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0032

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0269

2008-06-24

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0017

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0060

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2007-06-27

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0634

2007-03-22

2007-03-23

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0038

Unknown

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

IEZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

