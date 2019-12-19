Best Dividend Stocks
iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund

Stock

IEV

Price as of:

$46.36 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund (IEV)

IEV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.32%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.61

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IEV DARS™ Rating

IEV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$46.36

Quote Time

Today's Volume

111,300

Open Price

$46.3

Day's Range

$46.23 - $46.38

Previous Close

$46.36

52 week low / high

$37.75 - $46.81

Percent off 52 week high

-0.96%

IEV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IEV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

IEV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IEV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.305566

2019-06-17

$1.129543

2018-12-18

$0.28635

2018-06-19

$1.057416

2017-12-21

$0.30677

2017-06-20

$0.824299

2016-12-22

$0.291255

2016-06-21

$0.904

2015-12-21

$0.227587

2015-06-24

$0.8979

2014-12-19

$0.286502

2014-06-24

$1.325483

2013-12-17

$0.214296

2013-06-25

$0.892123

2012-12-17

$0.236466

2012-06-20

$0.953271

2011-12-19

$0.316063

2011-06-21

$0.897854

2010-12-20

$0.25363

2010-06-21

$0.726282

2009-12-21

$0.290921

2009-06-22

$0.705382

2008-12-22

$0.372581

2008-06-23

$0.6559025

2007-12-24

$0.783305

2006-12-21

$0.52070675

2005-12-23

$0.46965875

IEV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IEV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IEV

Stock not rated.

IEV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-20.04%

-54.52%

1years

IEV

IEV

IEV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IEV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

IEV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3056

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1295

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2864

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0574

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3068

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8243

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2913

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9040

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2276

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8979

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2865

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3255

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2143

2013-12-16

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8921

2013-06-24

2013-06-25

2013-06-27

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2365

2012-12-14

2012-12-17

2012-12-19

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9533

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3161

2011-12-16

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8979

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2536

2010-12-17

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7263

2010-06-18

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2909

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7054

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3726

2008-12-19

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6559

2008-06-20

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7833

2007-12-21

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5207

Unknown

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4697

Unknown

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

IEV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

