Interconexion Electrica SA - ADR

Stock

IESFY

Price as of:

$167.75 +35.75 +27.08%

Industry

Other

IESFY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.24%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.75

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get IESFY DARS™ Rating

IESFY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$167.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$167.75

Day's Range

$167.75 - $167.75

Previous Close

$132.0

52 week low / high

$76.07 - $170.93

Percent off 52 week high

-1.86%

IESFY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IESFY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

IESFY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IESFY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-06

$1.877091

2019-07-16

$1.968739

2018-11-26

$1.998831

2018-07-26

$2.357423

2017-12-05

$1.618171

2017-08-03

$1.605394

2016-12-09

$1.195199

2016-07-19

$1.16001

2015-12-09

$0.505698

2015-10-21

$0.569774

2015-07-22

$0.581898

2015-04-22

$0.1536315

2015-04-22

$0.5446935

2014-09-18

$0.224099

2014-07-15

$2.63506

2013-05-28

$2.285803

2012-06-20

$2.461313

2012-01-13

$0.589972

2011-10-03

$0.54247

2011-07-01

$0.590095

2011-04-13

$0.57739

2011-01-13

$0.51695

2010-10-04

$0.528488

2010-07-02

$0.513484

2010-04-05

$0.492038

2010-01-13

$0.411629

2009-10-01

$0.442714

2009-07-01

$0.408823

2009-04-03

$0.348459

2009-01-12

$0.32812

2008-10-01

$0.33682

2008-07-02

$0.44802

2008-03-28

$0.43661

2007-12-28

$0.3311

2007-09-28

$0.33084

2007-06-29

$0.34716

2007-04-05

$0.3078

2006-12-29

$0.31513

2006-09-29

$0.29909

2006-06-29

$0.28185

2006-04-04

$0.30019

2005-12-29

$0.22421

2005-10-03

$0.222

2005-06-29

$0.21935

2005-04-07

$0.2156

2005-01-03

$0.1725

IESFY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IESFY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IESFY

Stock not rated.

IESFY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.81%

-13.82%

2years

IESFY

IESFY

IESFY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IESFY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

IESFY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.8771

Unknown

2019-12-06

2019-12-09

2019-12-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.9687

Unknown

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-08-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.9988

Unknown

2018-11-26

2018-11-27

2018-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.3574

Unknown

2018-07-26

2018-07-27

2018-08-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6182

Unknown

2017-12-05

2017-12-06

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6054

Unknown

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1952

Unknown

2016-12-09

2016-12-13

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1600

Unknown

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5057

Unknown

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-21

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5698

Unknown

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5819

Unknown

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5447

Unknown

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

2015-05-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1536

Unknown

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

2015-05-08

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.2241

Unknown

2014-09-18

2014-09-22

2014-10-03

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.6351

Unknown

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.2858

Unknown

2013-05-28

2013-05-30

2013-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.4613

Unknown

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

Unknown

2012-01-13

2012-01-18

2012-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5425

Unknown

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5901

Unknown

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5774

Unknown

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5170

Unknown

2011-01-13

2011-01-18

2011-02-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5285

Unknown

2010-10-04

2010-10-06

2010-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5135

Unknown

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

2010-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4920

Unknown

2010-04-05

2010-04-07

2010-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4116

Unknown

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4427

Unknown

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4088

Unknown

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3485

Unknown

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

2009-05-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3281

Unknown

2009-01-12

2009-01-14

2009-02-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3368

Unknown

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4480

Unknown

2008-07-02

2008-07-07

2008-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4366

Unknown

2008-03-28

2008-04-01

2008-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3311

Unknown

2007-12-28

2008-01-02

2008-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3308

Unknown

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

2007-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3472

Unknown

2007-06-29

2007-07-03

2007-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3078

Unknown

2007-04-05

2007-04-10

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3151

Unknown

2006-12-29

2007-01-03

2007-01-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2991

Unknown

2006-09-29

2006-10-03

2006-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2819

Unknown

2006-06-29

2006-07-03

2006-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3002

Unknown

2006-04-04

2006-04-06

2006-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2242

Unknown

2005-12-29

2006-01-03

2006-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2220

Unknown

2005-10-03

2005-10-05

2005-10-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2194

Unknown

2005-06-29

2005-07-01

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2156

Unknown

2005-04-07

2005-04-11

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

Unknown

2005-01-03

2005-01-05

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

IESFY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X