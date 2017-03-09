Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Stock

IEMG

Price as of:

$53.29 +0.01 +0.02%

Industry

Other

IEMG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.41%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.82

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IEMG DARS™ Rating

IEMG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$53.29

Quote Time

Today's Volume

14,208,300

Open Price

$53.12

Day's Range

$53.09 - $53.32

Previous Close

$53.28

52 week low / high

$45.89 - $53.95

Percent off 52 week high

-1.22%

IEMG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IEMG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IEMG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IEMG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.907957

2019-06-17

$0.491398

2018-12-18

$0.858623

2018-06-19

$0.441905

2017-12-19

$0.973471

2017-06-20

$0.360892

2016-12-21

$0.585595

2016-06-22

$0.380826

2015-12-21

$0.546282

2015-06-25

$0.44847

2014-12-17

$0.639173

2014-06-25

$0.444105

2013-12-18

$0.461436

2013-06-27

$0.416274

2012-12-27

$0.00835

2012-12-18

$0.112164

IEMG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IEMG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IEMG

Stock not rated.

IEMG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

23.40%

39.63%

0years

IEMG

IEMG

IEMG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IEMG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

IEMG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9080

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4914

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8586

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4419

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9735

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3609

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5856

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3808

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5463

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4485

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6392

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4441

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4614

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4163

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0084

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.1122

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Initial

Regular

Annual

IEMG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

